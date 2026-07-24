JEDCO Redevelopment Fuels Business Growth

Editor’s note: This story is part of Biz New Orleans Magazine’s July focus on Jefferson Parish.

JEFFERSON PARISH – With Jefferson Parish essentially built out, aging commercial buildings are becoming the foundation for future business growth as Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) helps companies finance redevelopment projects that bring underutilized properties back into productive use.

The latest example is Perrier Esquerré Contractors, which celebrated the opening of its new headquarters on July 17 after investing $2.2 million to convert an aging commercial building at 4900 Jefferson Highway into the company’s permanent home. The project was financed in part through JEDCO’s SBA 504 loan program in partnership with Metairie Bank.

- Sponsors -

For companies looking to establish or expand in Jefferson Parish, redevelopment often offers a faster path to growth than new construction, JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna said. Existing commercial properties along established corridors already provide the infrastructure, transportation access and customer base many businesses need.

“Redevelopment also allows businesses to move more quickly while breathing new life into underutilized or vacant properties,” Bologna said. “As demand for quality commercial space continues, we’re seeing more investment focused on repositioning existing assets to meet today’s business needs.”

Perrier Esquerré’s project transformed the property into an 11,400-square-foot headquarters with a 5,400-square-foot office and a 6,000-square-foot fabrication facility. The company currently employs 30 full-time workers and said the larger headquarters provides room for continued growth.

“Opening the doors to our permanent headquarters is an important milestone for our company and our team,” Brett Perrier and Keith Esquerré, co-founders of Perrier Esquerré Contractors, said in a joint statement. “This investment reflects our confidence in the future of our business, our commitment to Jefferson Parish and our desire to create a workplace where our team can continue to grow.”

Beyond individual projects, adaptive reuse is transforming aging and underutilized properties into new economic engines that generate private investment, create jobs and strengthen Jefferson Parish’s commercial corridors, Bologna said.

Recent examples include RNGD’s consolidated corporate headquarters, Redamo Suites’ conversion of a long-vacant Jefferson Highway property into an extended-stay hotel, Primary Workspace’s transformation of the former Gretna Primary School into a coworking hub, the ongoing redevelopment of Clearview City Center and The Francis mixed-use project at Elmwood Center.

- Sponsors -

JEDCO: Financing Growth Through Redevelopment

Despite higher interest rates, demand for JEDCO’s financing programs has remained strong, Bologna said. Over the past five years, JEDCO has facilitated more than a dozen SBA 504 loans in Jefferson Parish, the majority supporting the acquisition and renovation of owner-occupied commercial real estate while strengthening commercial corridors. One goal of the programs, he said, is to help businesses become commercial property owners, encouraging long-term investment and deeper roots in Jefferson Parish.

“Investing in commercial property strengthens a company’s long-term commitment to Jefferson Parish and fosters deeper roots in the community,” said Bologna.

Demand for redevelopment projects remains strong because Jefferson Parish offers businesses access to one of the region’s largest consumer markets, a skilled workforce, established transportation infrastructure and a central location within the Greater New Orleans region.

“When a growing company chooses to establish its headquarters in Jefferson Parish, it reflects the strength and opportunity of our business community,” said Ruth Lawson, President of the Jefferson Chamber. “PEC’s investment in Jefferson Parish speaks to the collaborative environment that helps businesses thrive.”

Jefferson Parish still has a strong inventory of aging retail centers, office buildings, former industrial properties and other underutilized commercial sites that can be repositioned to meet today’s market demands. Because the parish is essentially built out, he said redevelopment will continue to play a central role in attracting investment and supporting future growth.

“Redevelopment won’t be an alternative to new construction; it will remain one of the primary ways Jefferson Parish continues to grow, attract investment, create jobs and enhance quality of life for our residents,” Bologna said.