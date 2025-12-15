JEDCO Leader Earns Certified Economic Developer Designation

AVONDALE, La. (press release) – Annalisa Kelly, JEDCO Director of Strategic Initiatives and Policy, earned the nationally recognized designation of Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), denoting a mastery of skills in economic development and a dedication to personal and professional growth. This milestone marks a significant achievement and underscores Annalisa’s commitment to excellence in the field of economic development.

“I want to congratulate Annalisa on an outstanding accomplishment,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “For more than a decade, Annalisa has been a driving force behind some of our most meaningful work at JEDCO. She approaches every challenge and project with integrity, passion, vision and a deep commitment to the people and businesses of Jefferson Parish. This designation affirms what we already know: Annalisa is an exceptional asset to JEDCO and Jefferson Parish. Her leadership, her heart, and her steady dedication have made JEDCO, and our entire Parish, better. I could not be more proud.”

“It is an honor to recognize Annalisa for this incredible achievement,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “Anyone who has worked with Annalisa knows she brings unmatched dedication, compassion, and excellence to everything she touches. She leads with heart and with skill, and her work has made a lasting impact on the people and places of Jefferson Parish. Earning the CEcD designation is a remarkable milestone and a well-deserved acknowledgement of the extraordinary professional she has always been.”

- Sponsors -

CEcD Credential and Professional Recognition

The CEcD designation is a prestigious acknowledgement of skilled and committed professionals in the field of economic development, establishing a benchmark of excellence within the industry. To attain this designation, candidates must successfully complete a rigorous and comprehensive examination, consisting of three parts and spanning two days. This examination assesses a practitioner’s knowledge, proficiency, judgement, and critical thinking abilities in the following areas of economic development:

Business retention and expansion

Finance & credit analysis

Marketing and attraction

Strategic planning

Entrepreneurial & small business development

Managing economic development organizations

Neighborhood development strategies

Real estate development and reuse

Technology-led economic developmetn

Workforce development strategies

Foreign direct investment and exporting

Annalisa Kelly is now one of over 1,250 active CEcD’s worldwide.

A Decade of Economic Development Leadership

Annalisa joined the JEDCO team in 2014. Over the last decade, she has managed major economic and community development projects while also overseeing multi-million dollar federal and state grants for the organization. Her innovative initiatives and dynamic approach to her work have helped shape the economic landscape in Jefferson Parish.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

Most recently, she secured and managed a $600,000 Brownfield Coalition Assessment Grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to drive activity at underutilized industrial sites in Jefferson Parish; secured funding and took the lead on development of the Greater New Orleans Food & Beverage Incubator at Churchill; supported the creation of the Grand Isle Jewels brand for the off-bottom oyster industry in Grand Isle; helped produce the Jefferson Parish Design District; and served as a major partner for the Terrytown Neighborhood Façade Improvement Program, which has supplied dozens of residents with funding to update their home exteriors.

“Becoming a Certified Economic Developer isn’t just a credential, it’s a career-defining milestone that demonstrates a professional’s dedication to elevating their expertise and their community impact,” said IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle. “Certified Economic Developers possess deep technical knowledge and bring trust and credibility to stakeholders, investors, and peers. We are thrilled to celebrate Annalisa Kelly on achieving this accomplishment and joining our network of professionals driving economic progress around the world.”

Certified Economic Developers operate as highly skilled economic development professionals and collaborate with public officials, business leaders, and community members to establish astute leadership and serve as a driving force in the economic development landscape. Their commitment to excellence translates into a profound impact on well-being, elevating the quality of life and unlocking a myriad of opportunities for individuals, businesses, and communities alike.

- Sponsors -

Recognition at JEDCO Annual Luncheon

Annalisa’s accomplishment was recognized at the 2025 JEDCO Annual Luncheon. In front of a crowd of nearly 500 business leaders, key partners, and elected officials, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng presented Annalisa Kelly with a special proclamation, recognizing Annalisa for achieving the CEcD designation and for her outstanding contributions to the community.