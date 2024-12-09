JEDCO Launches MORE HERE Campaign to Boost Business Investment in Jefferson Parish – Watch the Promo Now

AVONDALE, La. (press release) — The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) announced last week the launch of a dynamic marketing campaign to attract new business investment, engage with companies seeking to expand or relocate and foster economic growth in Jefferson Parish. The campaign, titled “MORE HERE,” aims to elevate Jefferson Parish’s unique offerings and community strengths, including a diverse industry base, strategic location, cultural richness and pro-business government. The economic development organization unveiled the MORE HERE campaign at its end-of-year meeting on Thursday at the Hilton New Orleans Airport.

A global competitor in technology, manufacturing and logistics, Jefferson Parish is located at the crossroads of major international river, rail, and air hubs. The MORE HERE campaign aims to shine a spotlight on the ways in which Jefferson Parish harmoniously blends history, innovation and quality of life, making it a dynamic destination for businesses and a welcoming home for families. Through the campaign, JEDCO invites business owners to explore a community where “more” is possible.

“The MORE HERE marketing campaign is emblematic of why businesses choose to locate in Jefferson Parish,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “The initiative launches at an exciting time for Jefferson Parish. Not only has the community experienced significant economic growth in recent years, but it will also play host to visitors during Super Bowl LIX and celebrate a Bicentennial in 2025. The MORE HERE campaign will capitalize on the region’s time in the spotlight to raise awareness of its many advantages as a global destination for business growth, innovation, and investment.”

The campaign will target global businesses and site selectors specializing in key industry clusters, including alternative and emerging energy, culinary products, technology, logistics and transportation, healthcare and manufacturing. It will feature business owners, residents, key partners and elected officials as they share the community’s competitive advantages. JEDCO will roll out the campaign through a combination of online platforms, traditional media, and direct engagement with prospective businesses and site selectors, with efforts aimed at both local and national business decision-makers.

JEDCO engaged with Deep Fried Advertising, a regional marketing and advertising firm in the area, to help develop the campaign. The Deep Fried team worked closely with JEDCO to develop a logo, brand messaging, and visual assets. The initiative was funded in part by a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with Jefferson Parish.

Discover more, grow more, thrive more, be more… here in Jefferson Parish. Learn MORE HERE.