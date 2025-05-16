JEDCO Launches Digital Passport for Bicentennial

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (press release) – On Thursday, the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO), in partnership with Visit Jefferson Parish, launched the Jefferson Parish Passport. Designed to celebrate the Jefferson Parish Bicentennial, this new program encourages residents and visitors to spend local and experience the vast array of business offerings available in Jefferson Parish.

The Jefferson Parish Passport is a free, mobile-friendly pass that includes a growing list of JP-based businesses offering deals and discounts up to 50% in savings all year long. Sponsored by Visit Jefferson Parish, the pass offers access to over 20 amazing restaurants, breathtaking attractions, and unique retailers in the area. The idea for the JP Passport was born out of the Jefferson Parish Bicentennial Business Committee in 2024 as local leaders aimed to shine a spotlight on key community assets during the Parish’s 200th anniversary celebration.

“The business community plays a vital role in the rich history of Jefferson Parish,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “As we planned for the year-long Bicentennial celebration, we wanted to create a product that drives traffic to our local businesses and creates opportunities for residents and visitors to experience all that Jefferson Parish has to offer. We’re proud to partner with Visit Jefferson Parish to promote local spending and support our small businesses.”

“The Visitor economy of Jefferson Parish truly shines a light on the culture that our community has created over the last 200 years,” said Violet Peters, President and CEO of Visit Jefferson Parish. “Our residents are the ambassadors of our culture that our visitors want to immerse themselves in. We are excited to launch this pass with JEDCO, providing the opportunity to find special offers in celebration of the bicentennial.”

JEDCO and Visit Jefferson Parish worked closely with Bandwango, a well-known technology company in the travel space, to develop the savings pass. Their technology was designed to help communities elevate, celebrate, and promote their offerings to both residents and visitors. Using Bandwango technology, JEDCO and Visit Jefferson Parish invited local businesses to create deals and discounts for the Jefferson Parish Passport. The deals, discounts and rules for redemption are different at each participating location.

The creation of the Jefferson Parish Passport is just one of many ways that JEDCO and Jefferson Parish are celebrating the Bicentennial this year. Business and community groups have developed a variety of events, initiatives, and activities to commemorate the culture, diversity, innovation and resilience that have shaped Jefferson into a thriving hub for commerce and community.

“We commend JEDCO and Visit Jefferson Parish for spearheading a project that supports and promotes our small businesses during the Bicentennial celebration,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “Small businesses are the backbone of our community and have played a vital role in shaping Jefferson Parish’s history and future. We hope residents and visitors will take full advantage of this digital tool and show our local businesses some love during the Bicentennial.”

Interested users will be able to visit a dedicated mobile passport landing page where they can sign up for the JP Passport. A link is then sent to their mobile phone, which opens to the passport and directs the user to add the button icon on their home screen, allowing them to access it any time. There is nothing to download and no bulky apps to take up space on a user’s phone. Once the user is ready to redeem their pass, they simply show their pass at the business to access savings.

In addition to securing deals and discounts at every location, the more businesses that users visit, the more points they’ll earn to unlock prizes and access to events. Once a user has received enough points, they will be eligible to start receiving Bicentennial-themed prizes. Prizes include Bicentennial stickers, t-shirts, and tumblers as well as entry into several raffles throughout the year. Most notably, three business check-ins will earn users a raffle entry for two free tickets to the Bicentennial Ball on June 14th. The winning raffle will be announced in early June.

Participating businesses include: Adventure Quest Laser Tag, Adler’s Metairie, Airboat Adventures, Bayou Adventure (Kayak Rental Kiosks), A Tavola Restaurant and Wine Bar, Black and Gold Sports Shop, Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon, Bricks & Minifigs, Creative Framing, Debbie on the Levee, Estralita’s Café/Carryout, Game On Social Hub, Jean Lafitte Harbor, Jean Lafitte Swamp Tour, K-1 Speed, Mawi Tortillas, NOLA Motorsports Park, Olive Branch Café, Posh Paint Pottery, Ponseti’s Shoes, Singer H&R, Toast Gretna, and Westwego Fisheries and Farmers Market.

Merchant onboarding is ongoing. Restaurants, retailers, and attractions wishing to be part of the Jefferson Parish Passport can click here to sign up for inclusion. The pass will be live until December 31, 2025, in honor of the Jefferson Parish Bicentennial.

CLICK HERE to access the Jefferson Parish Passport.

About JEDCO

The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) is the economic development organization for the parish with the main objective of attracting, growing, and creating new business in the area. JEDCO’s mission is to proactively influence the economy through the retention and creation of quality jobs, entrepreneurship, and investment in Jefferson Parish. Located in the growing Churchill Technology & Business Park, JEDCO supports the Jefferson Parish economy through its award-winning economic development services program and a dynamic small business financing arm. Since inception, JEDCO has attracted global brands to the community, including Fuji Vegetable Oil, Sleep Number, Dyno Nobel, and US Foods in recent years. The organization has generated millions of dollars in investment and thousands of jobs in Jefferson Parish. JEDCO recently launched the #MOREHEREJPAttraction Campaign to showcase the many reasons why both global corporations and homegrown businesses choose to locate in Jefferson Parish. Businesses can grow more, thrive more, innovate more, and be more here in Jefferson Parish. For more information, visit JEDCO.org. Follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Vimeo, and LinkedIn.

About Visit Jefferson Parish

Visit Jefferson Parish is the parish’s official hospitality marketing organization. They are a destination marketing organization responsible for promoting Jefferson Parish as a travel destination and a dynamic place to live and work. Through travel, Visit Jefferson Parish strengthens the economic position and provides opportunities for the people of this community. Celebrating 25 years, Visit Jefferson Parish is a proud partner in tourism supporting the economic growth of Jefferson Parish. As a brand-driven and destination leader, Visit Jefferson Parish is innovative and influential in bringing new visitor business to the Parish tourism/hospitality industry and host communities. The organization’s mission is to actively partner with the tourism and hospitality industry by marketing and selling the destination brand experience resulting in additional spending by leisure and group travel visitors, leading to enhanced community economic vitality and resident quality of place. Jefferson Parish is second in the state of Louisiana for visitor spending, boasting a robust $2 billion visitor industry and employing over 22,000 hospitality workers. Visit Jefferson Parish is accredited through Destinations International, a globally recognized Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP), which serves as a visible industry distinction that defines quality and performance standards in destination marketing and management. Learn more at VisitJeffersonParish.com. Connect with Visit Jefferson Parish on social media: Facebook, X, and Instagram.