JEDCO, JP Schools Generate Interest in Manufacturing Careers During Manufacturing Week

GRETNA, La. (press release) — The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) and Jefferson Parish School System (JP Schools) teamed up during National Manufacturing Week to provide a multi-day, hands on educational experience designed to connect students to skilled career options in the advanced manufacturing industry.

Manufacturing Week, which took place from Oct. 4-11, was designed to elevate the contributions of local manufacturers while also exposing the next generation of workers to the high-paying, high impact careers available in this industry. Manufacturing is one of Greater New Orleans’ top sectors, providing thousands of jobs to people throughout the region. In Jefferson Parish, there are nearly 400 manufacturers offering an average salary of over $83,000 annually. Many of these companies manufacture products that are used both locally and on a global scale.

JEDCO and JP Schools kicked off Manufacturing Week activities on Friday, Oct. 4, at the Delgado River City & Advanced Manufacturing Campus. Designed to engage with teachers, high school principals, school administrators, parents, and business leaders, the Manufacturing Week Kickoff Event on National Manufacturing Day promoted the important work being done by educational and economic development leaders to support one of the region’s most impactful industries.

Speakers included Dr. Arlanda Williams (Delgado Community College), Laura Roussell (Jefferson Parish Schools), David Bennett (Louisiana Economic Development), and Kate Wendel (JEDCO). Additionally, Reece Rojas, a senior at Fisher Middle-High School, shared his experience with the dual enrollment program, highlighting the value of a partnership between JP Schools and Delgado Community College. Discussions around curricula tailored to the manufacturing industry’s needs, apprenticeships, and partnerships were followed by a tour of the Delgado River City campus.

This week, approximately 60 selected eleventh graders from Fisher Middle-High School, L.W. Higgins High School, West Jefferson High School, John Ehret High School, and East Jefferson High School toured four local manufacturing facilities. During these tours, the juniors connected with manufacturing professionals and were introduced to a variety of industry options and career pathways. Participating manufacturers included Carpenter and Patterson, Gulf Wind Technology, Alfred Conhagen, and Laitram.

Nationwide, manufacturers face workforce development and talent recruitment challenges. JEDCO, JP Schools, and many local partners continue to prioritize innovative programs and outreach that train talent, incentivize young people to consider manufacturing careers, and support Jefferson Parish’s workforce pipeline.

“Workforce development is a core tenet of JEDCO’s economic development strategy. Our team has worked hard to provide innovative, collaborative solutions to the talent recruitment challenges our manufacturers are experiencing,” said JEDCO President & CEO Jerry Bologna in a press release. “We are proud to host these Manufacturing Week events alongside educational and industry partners to communicate the benefit of manufacturing careers to our young people. Their skills and talent will help drive the future of the Jefferson Parish economy.”

JP Schools partnered with local and regional businesses and post-secondary institutions (training facilities and colleges) to expose students to industries that offer high wage and high demand career opportunities. This training is offered through the district’s Fast Forward program, an initiative for all students specific to the Southeast Louisiana region. Each Fast Forward pathway has two tracks – one for TOPS UNIVERSITY and one for TOPS TECH, and each outlines a course progression for students to earn either an associate degree, a technical degree certificate, or an internship/registered apprenticeship.

“Our students’ success is a direct result of our collaborative efforts with partners such as Delgado, JEDCO, and our higher education and workforce partners,” said Dr. James Gray, Superintendent of Jefferson Parish Schools. “We aim to ensure that when our students graduate, they are prepared to thrive as productive citizens with increased job opportunities in Jefferson Parish. Today’s event underscores the growing importance of manufacturing and other regional industries that offer pathways to high-demand, high-wage careers, while supporting local businesses and fueling the economy with a skilled workforce.”

To learn more about the Fast Forward Advanced Manufacturing pathway, visit https://www.fastforward.la/.