JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber to Host Seminar On Refreshing Your Brand

AVONDALE, La. (PRESS RELEASE) — To assist local businesses, JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce are hosting a Prosper Jefferson seminar dedicated to the art of company rebranding. This event will feature marketing and PR experts who will offer insights on assessing whether a rebrand is necessary and strategies for effective brand repositioning. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on understanding their target audience’s needs, evaluating their current brand, and revitalizing their brand identity cost-effectively.

For businesses considering a brand refresh, a strong and resonant brand identity is essential in today’s fast-changing market. A rebrand can help maintain relevance and competitiveness as market trends evolve. Companies looking to redefine their brand identity, update their image, engage a new audience, or enhance their market presence might find that a rebrand is the key to standing out.

The seminar will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the JEDCO Conference Center, 701A Churchill Parkway, Avondale, LA 70094. The event, which costs $10 and includes a hot breakfast, is open to all businesses and entrepreneurs. Interested parties are encouraged to register online in advance. Additionally, Big Cheese Photos will offer complimentary headshots to attendees, ensuring that their personal brand shines alongside their business.