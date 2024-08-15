Login
Technology

JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber To Host Seminar On Cybersecurity and IT

August 15, 2024
cyber security
GETTY IMAGES

AVONDALE,, La. (press release) — In today’s digital landscape, cybersecurity looms as a major concern for businesses regardless of their size. A striking statistic from a Clark School study at the University of Maryland reveals that a cybersecurity attack occurs every 39 seconds, impacting one in three Americans annually. To safeguard invaluable assets, employers must maintain unwavering vigilance and proactively address these threats.

However, with a strategic approach and the right access to information, organizations can successfully navigate the terrain of cybersecurity and shield themselves from potential threats. That’s why JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce teamed up to offer a Prosper Jefferson seminar on Cybersecurity and IT. They have enlisted local cybersecurity and IT experts to share valuable insights and important tips to help your business (and your employees) stay safe from cyberattacks. 

In this seminar you will learn:

  • How to protect your greatest digital assets
  • How to boost cybersecurity protocols for your business
  • How to avoid the sneakiest of cyber attacks
  • How AI can keep your important data safe

The event will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28 (9-10:30 a.m.) at the JEDCO Conference Center, 701A Churchill Parkway, Avondale, LA 70094. The event is $10 to attend, which covers a hot breakfast. It is open to all businesses and entrepreneurs. Registration is advance is required by clicking here.

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

