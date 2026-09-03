JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber Plan Business Marketing Seminar

AVONDALE, La. – The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce will bring together local industry leaders for an upcoming Prosper Jefferson seminar focused on helping businesses prioritize their marketing efforts, create stronger content and reach the right customers.

“Marketing Strategies for Business Growth” will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at the JEDCO Conference Center, 701A Churchill Parkway in Avondale.

From social media and video to digital advertising, email marketing and beyond, businesses are constantly being told where they need to show up to reach customers and drive growth. Effective marketing isn’t about doing everything. It’s about knowing your audience, setting the right goals, and investing your time and resources in the strategies that will make the greatest impact.

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The seminar will help businesses cut through the noise, build a focused strategy, and turn their marketing efforts into meaningful results. Through three expert-led presentations, attendees will follow the marketing process from strategy and content development to paid advertising and performance measurement.

The seminar will guide attendees through three critical stages of effective marketing:

Lisa LaCour, founder and CEO of The Vault Collective, will start with the foundation, helping businesses identify their audiences, clarify their goals, and build a focused marketing strategy.

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Allison Herrera, founder and owner of Uptown Girl Media, will show attendees how to bring that strategy to life through engaging social media, video, and visual content.

Matt Guidry, account executive with NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, will round out the seminar with a look at paid advertising, audience targeting, and how businesses can expand their reach while measuring results.

Attendees will learn:

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how to identify and better understand their target audiences;

define their brand, messaging and marketing goals; choose the right marketing channels based on specific business needs;

develop a practical content strategy and create engaging social media, video and visual content;

turn marketing ideas into finished content that connects with customers;

use paid advertising and audience targeting to complement organic marketing efforts; and

measure performance and use results to strengthen future marketing efforts.

Lisa LaCour

LaCour is the founder and CEO of The Vault Collective, a growth strategy consultancy that works with business owners and leaders looking to grow. A New Orleans native, she spent more than two decades in New York and LA building and scaling companies, including senior roles at Outbrain, AOL and Endeavor. Her work spans brand positioning, go-to-market strategy and growth planning for companies from early-stage startups to global brands.

Allison Herrera

Herrera is the founder of Uptown Girl Media, the first Hispanic-owned and female-operated digital marketing agency in Louisiana. With a core philosophy that pairs state-of-the-art data and real-time statistics with creative storytelling, Herrera helps brands build authentic connection strategies that convert followers into long-term customers. Uptown Girl Media specializes in tailored social media management, brand strategy and visual content production designed to expand reach and boost revenue.

Matt Guidry

Guidry has helped hundreds of organizations achieve customer and revenue growth since starting at NOLA.com in 2017. Over the course of his career, he has guided businesses through paid media campaigns spanning multiple channels, from traditional media buys to digital advertising. He works closely with clients to identify gaps in their current strategy and build data-driven plans that align with their goals.

“Marketing Strategies for Business Growth” Event Details

The event is $12.50 and includes breakfast. The seminar is open to all businesses and entrepreneurs. Advance online registration is requested.

Prosper Jefferson is JEDCO’s ongoing seminar series designed to educate, engage and connect the local business community with resources and expertise to support continued growth.