JEDCO & Jefferson Chamber Announce AI Seminar

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce have announced “AI Answered: How to Use AI on the Job”, a seminar designed to help the local business community harness the potential of AI. “Artificial Intelligence is no longer a distant promise—it is already transforming the way people work each day. From streamlining administrative

NEW ORLEANS - JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce have announced "AI Answered: How to Use AI on the Job", a seminar designed to help the local business community harness the potential of AI.

"Artificial Intelligence is no longer a distant promise—it is already transforming the way people work each day. From streamlining administrative tasks to generating creative content and enabling smarter decision-making, AI tools such as ChatGPT and similar platforms are rapidly becoming essential partners in the modern workplace," JEDCO said in a statement.

During "AI Answered: How to Use AI on the Job" seminar, participants will learn more about:

Using AI to automate repetitive tasks like data entry, scheduling, and document processing

Using AI to analyze large amounts of data to identify trends and predict outcomes

Using generative AI to generate new ideas and content

Personalizing customer experiences

The significance lies in enhancing employee effectiveness and productivity. AI-powered business tools can perform detailed tasks and support innovation and creativity, ultimately leading to increased productivity and substantial cost savings for businesses.

Event Details

Wednesday, August 20, 2025

9:00 AM -10:30 AM

JEDCO Conference Center

701A Churchill Parkway,

Avondale, LA 70094

The event is $10 to attend, which covers breakfast. It is open to all businesses and entrepreneurs. Please register online in advance. Click here to register.

The AI Answered seminar will demonstrate how to integrate AI tools to enhance performance, improve efficiency, and increase impact in the workplace.

"AI Answered" Speakers

Nicholas Michler, Director of Proactive Services - CommTech Industries - A New Charter Technologies Company

Nicholas Michler is Director of Proactive Services at CommTech Industries/New Charter Technologies, with 15 years of experience in the tech industry. In his role, he serves as a Virtual CTO—partnering with organizations to architect and implement AI solutions tailored to their unique needs. Nicholas guides clients through every step of the AI journey: from pinpointing high-value use cases and selecting the right technologies, to demystifying complex tools and ensuring seamless adoption. Leveraging a broad understanding of diverse industries, he transforms cutting-edge AI into practical, on-the-job strategies that drive efficiency and innovation.

Neel Sus, CEO - Susco Solutions

Neel Sus’s core purpose is to provide people with the tools they need to reach their full potential. He serves as the CEO & CPO (Chief People Development Officer) of Susco, a business software development firm birthed in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2006, whose core purpose is to enable people to contribute in more meaningful and fulfilling ways. Susco does this by transforming mid-market enterprises with intuitive software and by contributing to the personal and professional development of their growing workforce. Susco specializes in Microsoft stack development, mobile workforce apps, and legacy system conversions across industries including insurance, construction, and shipbuilding.

Neel is actively engaged in efforts to build the technical, entrepreneurial, and cognitive health of our community members, especially those dealing with undue adversity. He does so via his board membership Junior Achievement, the JEDCO Technology Alliance, the GNO Inc Digital Media Alliance, and the Tulane School of Professional Advancement. Via social channels and one-on-one mentoring, Neel helps his Susco teammates, business associates, and others by facilitating ongoing self-discovery, meditation, exercise, etc. so that they can be successful and fulfilled.

He and his wife of 17 years, Rachana Sus, MD, are constantly pushing each other to be better people while also creating joy along the way. They are raising 2 wonderful spirited children, Rahm (11) and Reva (13), to be anti-fragile young adults with all the tools required to build successful and fulfilling lives for themselves.

He was lucky enough to find his way to the big easy by attending Tulane University, where he earned his undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1999. He then served 7 years at Avondale Shipyard, working in project finance for a multi-billion dollar naval project, where he fell in love with process improvement through technology.

AI Augments Work, Improves Business Outcomes

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming the modern workplace, streamlining repetitive tasks, accelerating data analysis, and supporting creative work across industries. From administrative assistants using AI to draft emails to engineers relying on predictive models for faster design iterations, the technology is proving to be a powerful productivity enhancer. People are increasingly integrating AI tools into their daily routines to save time and focus on higher-value tasks.

While headlines often spotlight layoffs tied to AI adoption—such as recent job cuts at Microsoft and shifts in staffing at some local firms—the broader reality is more nuanced. Many more workers are adapting AI as a collaborative tool rather than a replacement, and businesses are finding new efficiencies that boost output without eliminating roles. AI is less about replacing people and more about redefining how work gets done.

JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber have partnered to present insights on how AI can elevate job performance, save time, and unlock new levels of efficiency for local businesses. Experts will share tools and best practices for leveraging AI in the workplace, providing attendees with the opportunity to stay ahead of the curve and future-proof their skill sets.

About JEDCO

The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) is the economic development organization for the parish with the main objective of attracting, growing, and creating new business in the area. JEDCO's mission is to proactively influence the economy through the retention and creation of quality jobs, entrepreneurship, and investment in Jefferson Parish.

Located in the growing Churchill Technology & Business Park, JEDCO supports the Jefferson Parish economy through its award-winning economic development services program and a dynamic small business financing arm. Since inception, JEDCO has attracted global brands to the community, including Fuji Vegetable Oil, Sleep Number, Dyno Nobel, and US Foods in recent years. The organization has generated millions of dollars in investment and thousands of jobs in Jefferson Parish.

For more information, visit www.jedco.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Vimeo, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Stream the Jefferson Parish Pulse podcast powered by JEDCO here.

About the Jefferson Chamber

The Jefferson Chamber is the leading voice for Jefferson Parish's business community. As a non-profit, membership-driven organization, the Chamber is an effective advocate for small and large businesses at the local, state, and federal levels.

The Chamber's mission is to work for the advancement of the business community; to enhance the economic, civic and cultural environment; and to improve the quality of life in Jefferson Parish. The Jefferson Chamber is Five-Star Accredited by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and was awarded the 2013 Chamber of the Year Award by the Louisiana Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives in the Large Chamber Category.