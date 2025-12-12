JEDCO Honors 2025 Business Award Winners

KENNER, La. — Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) opened its Dec. 4 Annual Luncheon by spotlighting this year’s business award recipients, drawing an audience of about 480 elected officials, industry leaders and statewide partners. While the program reviewed a year marked by major investments and collaboration, the event also recognized the companies and individuals whose work advanced economic growth and community impact across Jefferson Parish. The awards honored achievements in business expansion, entrepreneurship, workforce development and long-term community leadership.

“This has been one of the most extraordinary years in JEDCO’s history. From major investments and industry expansions to transformative redevelopment and collaborative partnerships, we’ve seen momentum across every corner of Jefferson. We’re proud of how far we’ve come, and even more excited about the opportunities ahead,” said Jerry Bologna, JEDCO President and CEO.

Recognizing Local Leadership and Talent Development

Each year, JEDCO selects businesses and individuals that reflect Jefferson Parish’s standard for economic leadership. This year’s recipients stood out for efforts ranging from workforce pipeline development to creative industry expansion and policy work supporting large-scale economic projects.

- Sponsors -

HEART Award

The HEART Award, representing a Hub for Expansion, Attraction, Retention, and Talent, went jointly to Andrew Vincent and Joshua Meche of the Jefferson Parish Schools Workforce Development and Career & Technical Education Team.

They oversee programs across 11 schools in Louisiana’s largest and most diverse school district, offering high-quality career pathways, dual-enrollment options, and hands-on training aligned with in-demand fields. Their work enhances the region’s talent pipeline and supports students in graduating college and career ready.

Small Business of the Year

Swaybox Studios was named Small Business of the Year. The Jefferson Parish–based studio has developed a distinctive blend of animation and puppetry used in major films and national advertising. The company is expanding its footprint and establishing an in-house training program to grow local talent.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Swaybox is currently producing a feature film for DC Studios, a project expected to generate up to 250 jobs over three years. A potential trilogy and sustained interest from Warner Brothers signal long-term opportunities for the region.

Chairwoman’s Champion Award

The Chairwoman’s Champion Award was presented by 2025 JEDCO Chairwoman Josline Gosserand Frank to Brad Richard, Deputy Jefferson Parish Attorney.

Richard was recognized for his responsiveness, ethical leadership, and role in advancing multiple economic development initiatives. His work includes supporting the creation of the Design District in Old Jefferson, negotiating incentive agreements for major investments, developing contracts for the Food & Beverage Innovation Center, assisting with federal grant applications, preparing procurement documents for the first private-sector project in Churchill Park, and advising the parish on key legal considerations tied to site development and redevelopment. A licensed attorney since 2010, he also serves on the Board of Directors for Project Lazarus.

- Sponsors -

“These honorees set a powerful example of what can be achieved through dedication, innovation, and a shared commitment to community progress,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “We are proud to celebrate their accomplishments and deeply appreciative of the role they play in advancing Jefferson Parish.”

JEDCO Video Spotlights Local Innovation

As part of the program, JEDCO premiered an original video produced with Deep Fried Advertising. The short skit follows characters Rick and Sandy Fipp, “The Jingle Kings,” as they attempt to write jingles for innovative Jefferson Parish companies.

Through a lighthearted narrative, the video highlights the economic impact and creative spirit of JEDCO, Swaybox Studios, Camellia Beans, and Gulf Wind Technology.