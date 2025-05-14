JEDCO Highlights Economic Developments in Q1 Newsletter

NEW ORLEANS – The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) marked a strong start to 2025 with a series of community-driven and business-focused initiatives detailed in its Quarter 1 newsletter. In the first month of Q2, JEDCO had added three new business announcements and a major brand unveiling to its list of wins.

Jefferson Parish Bicentennial

Central to these efforts was the celebration of Jefferson Parish’s Bicentennial, officially launched on February 11, which marked 200 years since the parish’s founding.

JEDCO joined parish leaders and business partners in commemorating this milestone, participating in festivities such as the “Light Up the Night” campaign by illuminating its building in the official Bicentennial colors of blue and orange. The organization also joined in community traditions, including a king cake celebration featuring a Jefferson Parish theme.

Economic development was front and center during Bicentennial Week, when JEDCO celebrated four significant business announcements. Bicentennial Week included a groundbreaking for UBE, a ribbon-cutting for the consolidated headquarters of RNGD, and the opening of Primary Workspace, a new coworking and event venue housed in a revitalized former school building.

The celebration also highlighted the expansion of Perrone & Sons, a Jefferson Parish-based food distributor and manufacturer with more than 100 years of history in the region.

AgriAquaculture Center of Excellence

In a major investment in innovation and sustainability, JEDCO celebrated the opening of the AgriAquaculture Center of Excellence (AACE) in Harvey. Supported by Congressman Troy A. Carter and managed by the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the facility is now the largest closed-loop aquaponic aquaculture center in the state.

Designed as both a business incubator and a workforce development hub, the AACE aims to advance the regional AgriAquaculture sector with sustainable practices and entrepreneurial support.

2025 Housing Summit

JEDCO also continued to engage regional housing and development leaders. President and CEO Jerry Bologna participated in the 2025 Housing Summit hosted by the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, a key forum that forecasts residential housing trends and challenges in the area. Bologna emphasized the importance of regional partnerships in tackling housing issues and creating scalable solutions.

“More Here”

JEDCO’s “More Here” campaign received national exposure during Washington Mardi Gras, a prominent annual event spotlighting Louisiana’s culture and economic vitality in the nation’s capital. In partnership with the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and Jefferson Parish, JEDCO showcased its ongoing efforts to position the parish as a center for innovation, connection, and business growth.

New Orleans Entrepreneur Week

In March, JEDCO staff participated in New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW), a weeklong celebration of entrepreneurship co-produced by Loyola University’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development and The Idea Village. The event brought together startup founders, investors, and thought leaders across the Gulf South.