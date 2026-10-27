JEDCO Earns 3 International Economic Development Honors

AVONDALE, La. – The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) is celebrating three major honors from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), recognizing the organization for its longstanding commitment to excellence, recent economic development achievements and innovative approach to supporting Jefferson Parish businesses and industries.

The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) recently reaccredited JEDCO as an Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO) and honored the organization with two 2026 Excellence in Economic Development Awards.

“These recognitions are especially meaningful because it reflects the full scope of the work we do at JEDCO,” said JEDCO President & CEO Jerry Bologna. “We are competing for major international investments while supporting the growth of existing businesses, entrepreneurs, and emerging industries in our own backyard. Our team is always looking for new opportunities and creative solutions to strengthen the Jefferson Parish economy. To be recognized by our peers for both the results we deliver and the way we approach this work is an incredible honor.”

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JEDCO – Accreditation and Awards

Originally accredited through IEDC in 2008, JEDCO has maintained the prestigious AEDO designation for 18 years, making it the longest continuously accredited economic development organization in Louisiana and the second longest-running AEDO in the Gulf South. JEDCO is one of only 100 economic development organizations worldwide to hold the designation.

The AEDO program is a comprehensive peer review process that measures economic development organizations against commonly held standards in the profession. The program evaluates an organization’s structure, funding, programs, and staff through an extensive documentation review and an on-site visit every six years. Maintaining AEDO accreditation signals to businesses, community partners, and prospective investors that JEDCO operates at a high level of professionalism and adheres to best practices within the economic development industry.

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Additionally, JEDCO received a Silver Excellence Award for Economic Development Organization of the Year and a Bronze Excellence Award for Innovative Economic Development for Grand Isle Jewels, an initiative designed to support and elevate Grand Isle’s off-bottom oyster farming industry. The awards recognize JEDCO’s organizational impact and innovative approach to creating opportunities for businesses and industries across Jefferson Parish.

“JEDCO displays the professionalism, commitment, and technical expertise that is deserving of this honor,” said IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle.

Economic Development Investments

The three recognitions come during a period of significant economic development activity in Jefferson Parish. Since 2022, JEDCO has helped drive attraction projects representing more than $2 billion in investment. Major wins include UBE Corporation’s $500+ million investment in its first U.S. manufacturing facility for electric vehicle lithium-ion battery ingredients and a $450 million investment by CHS Inc. and OCP North America in the first new phosphate-based fertilizer manufacturing facility built in the United States in 40 years.

JEDCO also supported the retention and expansion of major regional employers, including US Foods, RNGD, Reily Foods, Loop Linen Services, and Pigeon Caterers. The organization played a role in continued investment at Avondale Global Gateway and Ochsner Health, supported major redevelopment projects at Clearview City Center and Elmwood Center, and helped advance projects in industries ranging from advanced manufacturing and logistics to food and beverage, healthcare, film, and renewable energy.

At the same time, JEDCO continued to develop new tools and initiatives to support long-term economic growth. The organization advanced the 480-acre Churchill Innovation & Research Campus (CIRC), secured more than $8 million in funding toward the development of the Greater New Orleans Food & Beverage Incubator, established the Jefferson Parish Design District, launched a new business attraction campaign, and worked alongside public and private partners to address major economic development issues, including insurance affordability, brownfield redevelopment, and improvements to zoning and permitting.

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Grand Isle Jewels Initiative

JEDCO’s Bronze Excellence Award for Innovative Economic Development highlights one example of that approach. Through Grand Isle Jewels, JEDCO worked alongside off-bottom oyster farmers and industry partners to develop a regional brand that positions Grand Isle as a premium oyster-growing destination while allowing each farmer to maintain an individual brand and identity.

JEDCO Earns 3 International Economic Development Honors. Photo provided by JEDCO.

JEDCO’s support extended beyond the development of the brand. The organization connected oyster farmers with chefs, restaurants, distributors, and consumers; hosted a boat tour that brought local chefs and restaurateurs directly to Grand Isle oyster farms; developed marketing and storytelling opportunities for the industry; and connected farmers with distributors.

“Grand Isle Jewels is a great example of what can happen when we listen to our businesses, understand their challenges, and think creatively about how we can support them,” Bologna said. “Economic development does not look the same for every business or every industry. Sometimes our role is helping to land a transformational international investment. Other times, it is helping a group of local oyster farmers build awareness, make connections, and reach new markets. Both create opportunities in Jefferson Parish, and both are important to the work we do.”

Recognition of JEDCO’s Economic Impact

The honors were awarded as IEDC celebrates its 100th anniversary, recognizing a century of leadership and advancement within the economic development profession. For JEDCO, the recognition reflects nearly four decades of work to attract investment, support businesses, create jobs, and develop new opportunities throughout Jefferson Parish.

“JEDCO continues to be an invaluable partner to Jefferson Parish and a leader in the economic development industry,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “This team has helped bring major investments and new jobs to our community while finding innovative ways to support our local businesses and industries. These recognitions demonstrate the high standard JEDCO has set for economic development and reinforce the important role they play in creating new opportunities for Jefferson Parish. We are incredibly proud of their continued success.”