JEDCO Celebrates New DC Film, Wind Energy, Ticket Tech & More at Annual Luncheon

KENNER (Dec. 5, 2024) — What do a new DC animation film, hurricane resistant wind technology and a cutting-edge event tech company have in common? They are all happy projects and businesses who have made their home in Jefferson Parish. On Thursday, Dec. 5, members of the Jefferson business community joined Jerry Bologna, executive director of Jefferson Economic Development Company, in reviewing the year Jefferson Parish has had and all of the projects on the horizon for the parish that will celebrate its 200th birthday in the new year. "Our team does not rest on its laurels...we're constantly innovating,” said Bologna. Throughout the presentation, which included awards and a Q&A, Bologna listed all of the economic successes Jefferson can claim for FY 2024.Llocal businesswoman and the President & CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana, Mayra Pineda, was on hand to present several awards including the Chairwoman’s Champion Award which went to Ronnie and Dr. Jenny Mains of CRC Solutions, a Honduras-based company with a major seat in Jefferson Parish. Luncheon attendees were privy to a Q&A from local business leaders from WRSTBND, Delgado, Swaybox Studios and Gulf Wind Technologies. CEO and co-founder of WRSTBND, Conway Solomon said it was “surreal” to have his tech company offices in such close proximity to the AMC Clearview Palace movie theater which his grandfather built. He celebrated in person work and the proximity of the international airport which gives his team the ability to meet with industry leaders from around the world. Dr. Arlanda Williams, vice chancellor for workforce development and institutional advancement at Delgado Community College, spoke of the ways in which Delgado (which has a prominent location in the new Churchill Park development) is working to keep Jefferson Parish students growing and thriving in their hometowns without ever having to leave for education or work. James Martin, CEO of Gulf Wind Technology, who moved to Jefferson in 2010, celebrated the work Delgado is doing to connect students with opportunities in wind energy. Delgado students have been able, under Dr. Williams’s leadership, can enroll in its lineworker certification program and with just a few additional courses can be certified to work in wind energy production without having to go to Texas. Theresa Andersson of Swaybox Studios spoke enthusiastically about the stop motion animation blended with puppetry work her company is utilizing in a new project for DC Studios in Jefferson Parish. She expressed gratitude for the film industry tax incentives in the state and says that the new six digit feature film will be fully animated with their exclusive technology. While the company currently has 15 core members that have been developing the tech for 10 years, they are hiring up to 240 employees. DC Studios’ James Gunn and Peter Safran, Andersson and 6th and Idaho’s Reeves are producers. “We are training people locally and bringing people from other places and internationally here…[Jefferson] is perfect for what we do,” she said, adding that she anticipates the crew will be sending their children to local schools and patronizing local businesses. Other businesses recognized for their contributions in FY 2024 included commercial construction RNGD who is investing $25 million in Jefferson Parish operations and Birdon America, the U.S. arm of an Australia-based marine engineering and construction firm, which is expanding its Jefferson Parish office to provide engineering design, supply chain, construction, and program management support for a new $1.1 billion U.S. Coast Guard contract. Reilly Foods, a 123 year old manufacturer of popular brands such as Luzianne Tea and Blue Plate Mayonnaise, was celebrated for moving their Central Business District operations to Elmwood and Kingfish Development was lauded for its innovative multiuse contributions to Gretna. Bologna mentioned that Japan’s UBE Corporation plans to invest $500 million toward founding a plant at Cornerstone Energy Park in Jefferson. The factory will be capable of producing 100,000 metric tons of DMC and 40,000 metric tons of EMC annually (EMC can be produced through DMC processing). Both chemicals are used in a lithium-ion EV battery.