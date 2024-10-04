JEDCO Celebrates Groundbreaking of New Mixed-Use Complex in the City of Gretna

GRETNA, La. (press release) – The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO), in coordination with District 1 Councilman Marion Edwards and Mayor Belinda Constant, broke ground on a new mixed-use development in the City of Gretna on Oct. 4. The $25 million project aims to transform an underutilized Parish-owned property on Huey P. Long Avenue into an economic driver at the heart of historic downtown Gretna.

Funded through state and local dollars, the complex represents a public-private partnership that will enhance the local streetscape, generate increased traffic to the area, and position the City of Gretna for additional private investment. The project includes:

a 20,000 sq. ft. multi-level building with leasable brewery, restaurant space, and an outdoor courtyard that will house Port Orleans Brewing Company and Avo Taco, and will serve as an anchor for downtown Gretna’s main corridor

an 80,000 sq. ft. parking garage with 6 Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations and 148 parking spaces to serve the continuously expanding Jefferson Parish government complex

a 5,300 sq. ft linear park with an interactive directional kiosk and opportunities to host a variety of outdoor events and pop-up food markets

green infrastructure and stormwater management initiatives capable of detaining 5,290 cubic feet of water

and utility improvements and infrastructure upgrades to accommodate growth and increased resiliency in the area.

“This project will have a far-reaching impact on the City of Gretna and surrounding communities,” said Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant in a press release. “The new mixed-use complex will be a catalyst for new business growth in historic downtown Gretna and a vibrant destination for residents and visitors alike. Enhancing our streetscape and investing in our community reinvigorates negotiations for Gretna to become a river cruise destination and further incentivizes the return of ferry service to our community. We are proud and excited to see this important economic development project come to fruition here in Gretna.”

Jefferson Parish and the City of Gretna will work directly with Jefferson Facilities Inc. (JFI) and Jefferson Redevelopment Inc. (JRI), the current leaseholders on the property. JFI is an economic development corporation that acts as a landlord for local economic development projects. It will oversee construction and management of the leasable space and parking garage. The non-profit selected Trapolin-Peer Architects to design the facility and Landis Construction to build it. The project will create 131 construction jobs.

“This project represents public-private partnership at its best,” said District 1 Councilman Marion Edwards. “Through the development of this facility, a Parish-owned property that currently generates little to no revenue for the area will be transformed into beautiful space with the potential to create long-term funding for future economic development and maintenance projects in the area. We commend the Parish Council and many partners for their commitment and cooperation to bring this important project to life.”

Through an RFP process, the JFI Board selected Port Orleans Brewing Company and Avo Taco to lease the multi-level building, which includes a functional brewery and taproom and both indoor and exterior space for dining. The brewery estimates that it will generate $4.5 million in annual sales. The project will create 55 new jobs with total wages in excess of $1.5 million and is expected to generate $9 million in local and state taxes over 10 years.

“Port Orleans Brewing Company and Avo Taco are thrilled to be expanding our regional footprint through the opening of a second location in the City of Gretna,” said Don Noel, President of Port Orleans Brewing Co. “This public-private project affords us an exciting opportunity to reach a new audience in Jefferson Parish while building upon our exceptional customer base. We look forward to opening our doors in this beautiful new facility in Gretna.”

“This project will create innumerable opportunities for future investment and growth in the City of Gretna and Jefferson Parish,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “Public-private partnerships are a proven tool in establishing an environment conducive to business and residential attraction. We look forward to the long-lasting and positive impact this project will have on the area for years to come.”

“We are proud to oversee this significant project in the City of Gretna,” said JFI President William Lazaro. “Through the reimagining of this underutilized property, there will be a substantial benefit for residents, visitors, and the business community.”

The project is funded through dollars provided by the City, Parish, and State. It is supported by economic development and business organizations at the state, regional, and local level.

“This transformational project is a major step forward in revitalizing the historic Gretna corridor and unlocking new economic opportunities for Jefferson Parish,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “The development not only enhances local infrastructure and integrates new green spaces to the area, but also boosts local businesses, generates jobs, and strengthens the region’s walkability. We are proud to support this innovative effort that will enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike, while positioning Gretna as a hub for high-quality leisure.”

The new complex will be built at the corner of Huey P. Long Avenue and 2nd Street in Gretna.