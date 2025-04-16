JEDCO Celebrates Grand Opening of Boutique Hotel

METARIE, La. (press release) – The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) and Jefferson Parish leaders joined Genard Company and Safe Space Companies to celebrate the grand opening of Redamo Suites, a new boutique hotel that brings high-quality hospitality options to the region. Developed on a previously underutilized site along Jefferson Highway, the project represents a $5 million investment in the area.

Redamo Suites will offer a mix of modern, single hotel rooms and extended-stay studio suites. Designed for both business and leisure travelers, the 44-unit hotel features kitchenettes in studio suites, contemporary amenities, and a commitment to guest comfort and convenience. The project is expected to create eight to ten permanent hospitality jobs. Redamo Suites is located in a designated Opportunity Zone, supporting local redevelopment and job creation through strategic investment incentives.

Redamo Suites is the first dedicated hotel project for Genard Company and Safe Space Companies, full-scale commercial and residential developers whose combined expertise in development, design, and hospitality is brought together in this cohesive venture. Ideally located on the Jefferson Highway medical corridor, the hotel is well-positioned to support the area’s destination healthcare offerings.

“Redamo Suites represents the next step in our journey, bringing together years of experience in real estate development and hospitality,” said Chris Genard, Founder & Developer of Redamo Suites. “Jefferson Parish has been incredibly welcoming to small businesses, and we’re thrilled to contribute to the local community with this new hotel.”

The project represents a commitment to the future of Jefferson Parish, aligning with the region’s ongoing economic growth and beautification efforts. The developer also purchased the lots adjacent to the hotel and plans to lease retail and restaurant space along Jefferson Highway. The site includes land for additional development.

JEDCO and Jefferson Parish worked closely with Genard Company and Safe Space to bring this project to life. The economic development organization provided tax incentive guidance and connected the developer to local elected officials. Genard Company and Safe Space Companies utilized the Restoration Tax Abatement program for renovation expenses.

“By transforming blighted properties into valuable assets, this development contributes to the beautification of Jefferson Highway and the broader economic revitalization of the region,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “Redamo Suites will serve our medical innovation corridor, providing long-term housing options for both patients and visiting medical providers. We are proud to support a project of this caliber in our community.”

In addition to redeveloping the property, Genard and Safe Space worked closely with Jefferson Parish to revitalize the area. In partnership with Jefferson Parish Council members, the hotel mural was installed by Quattro Graphics through a grant from Entergy. It serves as a symbol of Jefferson Parish’s progress and the community’s dedication to enhancing public spaces.

“As we celebrate Jefferson Parish’s Bicentennial, projects like Redamo Suites highlight the forward-thinking investments that will shape the next 200 years of our community,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “Transforming underutilized spaces into thriving businesses not only revitalizes our commercial corridors but also strengthens our local economy. We are proud to welcome Redamo Suites as part of our ongoing efforts to build a brighter future for residents, businesses, and visitors alike.”

“Jefferson Parish is a place where businesses can grow and thrive. Redamo Suites is a shining example of how redevelopment can breathe new life into our commercial corridors while supporting our economy,” said District 2 Councilman Deano Bonano. “This is exactly the type of investment that will shape the next chapter of Jefferson Parish’s growth.”

About JEDCO

The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) is the economic development organization for the parish with the main objective of attracting, growing, and creating new business in the area. JEDCO’s mission is to proactively influence the economy through the retention and creation of quality jobs, entrepreneurship, and investment in Jefferson Parish. Located in the growing Churchill Technology & Business Park, JEDCO supports the Jefferson Parish economy through its award-winning economic development services program and a dynamic small business financing arm. Since inception, JEDCO has attracted global brands to the community, including T. Parker Host, Sleep Number, Bunge, and US Foods in recent years. The organization has generated millions of dollars in investment and thousands of jobs in Jefferson Parish. For more information, visit JEDCO.org. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Vimeo, and LinkedIn.

About Redamo Suites

Redamo Suites is a newly renovated hotel located in Jefferson Parish, LA, offering a mix of single hotel rooms and studio suites for short- and long-term stays. Founded as an extension of Genard Company & Safe Space Companies, Redamo Suites reflects a commitment to quality hospitality, guest experience, and thoughtful property repurposing. The hotel is designed to accommodate business, medical, and leisure travelers, providing modern amenities and personalized service. Redamo Suites builds upon the foundation established by Stay Redamo, the vacation rental business founded by Chris and Ashley Genard in 2015, which manages a curated portfolio of boutique vacation homes in the New Orleans area. This hotel marks the next chapter in the company’s mission to offer personalized, design-forward accommodations for every kind of traveler.

About Genard Company

Established by Chris Genard in 2010, Genard Company specializes in full-scale commercial & residential property development, including home building, apartment renovations, self-storage and affordable housing rentals. The developer has created a number of other businesses under the Genard Company umbrella. Visit www.GenardCompany.com to learn more about us.

About Safe Space Companies

Safe Space Companies, co-founded by Chris Genard and Ronald Fremin II, focuses on transforming blighted and vacant spaces into vibrant, functional environments that support the revitalization of communities and local businesses. Their success in reimagining underutilized properties has laid the foundation for similar redevelopment strategies now being applied in the hospitality industry. Visit www.SafeSpaceCompanies.com to learn more about us.