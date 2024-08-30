JEDCO, Bunge Celebrate Groundbreaking Of Facility Expansion In Avondale

AVONDALE, La. – The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) joined Bunge executives, Jefferson Parish elected officials and key community partners to break ground on a planned expansion of a tropical and specialty oils facility in Avondale on Thursday. Through its expansion, Bunge will serve a diverse range of customer needs through a broader portfolio of products, increasing employment opportunities by 10% and making a significant capital investment into the project.

Bunge is a global leader in agribusiness, food and ingredients. In April 2023, the company completed the purchase of Fuji Vegetable Oil’s newly constructed refinery, strategically located in IMTT’s (International-Matex Tank Terminals) Avondale Terminal. The new facility provided Bunge with a scalable, complementary port-based footprint capable of connecting North American food, feed and fuel customers to global markets.

The expansion will include a new vegetable oil processing line as well as additional structures to support increased production at the facility. Bunge currently employs 50 people at the 15-acre plant. The amplified output will require additional employees to be hired at Bunge.

“We are excited about our future in Avondale, including the opportunity to expand our product offerings and meet the needs of our customers throughout North America,” said Brian Hudson, Bunge General Manager of Tropical and Specialty Oils in a press release. “We are thankful for the support from great local partners and look forward to commissioning the expanded facility.”

JEDCO played a significant role in Bunge’s plans to expand in Jefferson Parish. The organization provided the company with incentive guidance and workforce assistance while also facilitating Parish interface.

“This expansion aligns directly with JEDCO and Jefferson Parish’s vision for the West Bank and in the Avondale area,” said JEDCO President & CEO Jerry Bologna. “The continued investment into the Bunge facility helps to position Jefferson Parish as a global destination for food product manufacturing. We are excited about the additional creation of quality, high-paying jobs on the West Bank within this targeted industry cluster. We appreciate Bunge’s investment in our community and look forward to a long-term partnership.”

“We are grateful for Bunge’s continued investment at its Avondale facility,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “There is a far-reaching impact that comes from having a 200-year-old industry leader choose to deepen its roots in our community. Through this expansion, we are able to show the world that Jefferson Parish has the infrastructure, accessibility, and community assets to support global innovation. We are honored to support Bunge’s growth in Jefferson Parish.”

“This is a win for Jefferson Parish and the West Bank,” said District 2 Councilman Deano Bonano. “Not only does Bunge’s expansion create high-paying, skilled jobs in our community, but it also signals that we are open for business and supportive of clean manufacturing in Jefferson Parish.”

The expanded facility will connect with the existing Bunge facility and is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2025.