JEDCO Announces Creation of Design District

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (press release) – The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) joined Jefferson Parish leaders to announce the creation of a new business district in Old Jefferson on July 8.

Located near the Orleans-Jefferson Parish line, the Jefferson Parish Design District is home to more than a dozen design-related businesses in the area. The development of the Jefferson Parish Design District celebrates a new place-based development unique to the region and stimulates growth by enabling property tax incentives, providing access to capital through JEDCO, and encouraging long-term investment by design businesses of all sizes.

The neighborhood had seen substantial organic growth of this industry in recent years. So much so, that Karin Nelson, owner of Design Center New Orleans, approached JEDCO with the idea to officially designate the 320-acre area as a hub for design and creativity after seeing so many design businesses relocate to the area in Old Jefferson. JEDCO rallied support around the project by adding it into the Jefferson EDGE 2025, Jefferson Parish’s long-term economic development strategic plan.

“The Design District initiative represents the truly collaborative nature of economic development,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “This idea was born out of discussions with a local business owner, who saw the potential to shape her neighborhood into a destination for creativity and commerce. JEDCO identified a number of imaginative ways to not only develop the Design District, but also to provide additional support and incentives that make the area attractive to business owners and entrepreneurs. By investing in businesses like this, we’re laying the groundwork for a stronger, more dynamic economy in Jefferson Parish.”

“Louisiana has a lengthy and rich design history and we are surrounded by a vibrant design community. With the designation of this design district, the goal is for Old Jefferson to become a design destination, attracting new businesses of all kinds to support and help our talented designers grow their companies,” said Karin Nelson, owner of Design Center New Orleans. “By expanding while keeping revenues local, our design district will also hopefully provide new and exciting opportunities and benefits to all of our residents and our community as a whole.”

The Jefferson Parish Council approved the formation of the Design District at the Council Meeting in June, creating opportunities to roll out several new initiatives aimed at attracting and retaining design businesses in Jefferson. JEDCO’s small business financing arm launched a dedicated loan fund for businesses and property owners seeking to expand in the district.

Additionally, the Jefferson Parish Council is scheduled to ratify the area as an Economic Development District, which will allow property owners located within the district’s boundaries to access property tax abatements through the Restoration Tax Abatement (RTA) program.

“Creating spaces that foster innovation and creativity is essential to the future of Jefferson Parish,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “ The Jefferson Parish Design District is a dynamic area that drives energy into the community, brings people together, and reflects the entrepreneurial spirit that makes this region so unique. This impactful initiative demonstrates how intentional planning and support can turn organic momentum into lasting economic growth.”

Design Districts exist in communities across the United States, including Miami, Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Las Vegas. Successful design districts often include design-related businesses as the focal point with a mix of retail, restaurants, and entertainment adding another layer of connectivity and engagement.

“This project is just the beginning of what this area can become,” said District 2 Councilman Deano Bonano. “With its strategic location and growing network of creative businesses, the Jefferson Parish Design District has the potential to evolve into a major regional destination for design and innovation.”

The Design District is centered around Jefferson Highway and extends from River Road to Earhart Expressway between Monticello and Brooklyn Avenues. The location at the border of Jefferson and Orleans Parishes makes the Design District an ideal location to attract design professionals, visitors, and other traffic from across the region.

Existing design businesses include Acme Locks, Amann and Associates, Arroliga Custom Millwork, B&B Flooring Warehouse, Brown & Damare’ Inc, Budget Blinds of New Orleans, Design Center of New Orleans, DOP Antiques, Famiglio’s Ironworks, Haven Custom Furnishings, Jefferson Variety Store, Lowe’s Home Improvement, NOLA Rugs, Prestige Flooring, Shades of Light, Specialty Carpet Workroom, and the Salvation Army Thrift Store.

About JEDCO

The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) is the economic development organization for the parish with the main objective of attracting, growing, and creating new business in the area. JEDCO’s mission is to proactively influence the economy through the retention and creation of quality jobs, entrepreneurship, and investment in Jefferson Parish.

Located in the growing Churchill Technology & Business Park, JEDCO supports the Jefferson Parish economy through its award-winning economic development services program and a dynamic small business financing arm. Since inception, JEDCO has attracted global brands to the community, including T. Parker Host, Sleep Number, Bunge, and US Foods in recent years. The organization has generated millions of dollars in investment and thousands of jobs in Jefferson Parish.