JEDCO and Jefferson Chamber Announce “Prosper Jefferson” Seminar Series Lineup

AVONDALE, La. (press relase) – The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce are excited to announce the 2025 Prosper Jefferson seminar series lineup, sponsored by OnPath Credit Union.

Designed to educate, inspire, and support local businesses, the Prosper Jefferson series will feature eight seminars in 2025, bringing in experts from across the Greater New Orleans region. Each session will provide valuable insights and strategies to help business owners achieve growth and success.

2025 Prosper Jefferson Seminar Schedule:

February 26: Tax-Savvy Strategies for Small Businesses

Tax-Savvy Strategies for Small Businesses March 19: Women in Leadership: Shaping the Future of Business

Women in Leadership: Shaping the Future of Business April 30: Weathering the Storm: Insurance Strategies for Business Resilience

Weathering the Storm: Insurance Strategies for Business Resilience June 18: Tools for Connection: How to Build Better Business Partnerships

Tools for Connection: How to Build Better Business Partnerships August 20: AI Answered: How to Use AI on the Job

AI Answered: How to Use AI on the Job September 24: Reduce Workplace Risks: OSHA & HR Best Practices

Reduce Workplace Risks: OSHA & HR Best Practices October 22: Leading with Impact: How to Empower and Energize Your Team

Leading with Impact: How to Empower and Energize Your Team November 19: Social Media Strategy: Crafting Content That Connects

Since its inception in 2015, the Prosper Jefferson seminar series has become a cornerstone event for business owners in Jefferson Parish, offering valuable learning and networking opportunities.

- Sponsors -

All seminars will take place in person at the JEDCO Conference Center, located at 701A Churchill Parkway, Avondale, LA 70094. Each session begins at 9:00 a.m., with a registration fee of $10, which includes a hot breakfast. Advance online registration is encouraged.

Upcoming Seminar: Tax-Savvy Strategies for Small Businesses

The 2025 series kicks off on Wednesday, February 26, with a seminar focused on tax strategies for small businesses. Understanding tax regulations and proper bookkeeping can make a significant financial impact for business owners. This session will feature local experts who will provide insights on tax preparation, wealth management, and pre-tax investment strategies.

WHEN:

Feb. 26

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

WHERE:

JEDCO Conference Center

701A Churchill Parkway, Avondale, LA 70094

Registration is $10 and includes a hot breakfast. Advance online registration is encouraged.

About JEDCO

The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) is dedicated to fostering economic growth by attracting, growing, and creating business opportunities in Jefferson Parish. JEDCO proactively influences the economy through job creation, entrepreneurship, and investment. The organization has played a key role in attracting global brands and generating significant economic impact within the parish. For more information, visit www.jedco.org and follow JEDCO on social media.

- Sponsors -

About the Jefferson Chamber

The Jefferson Chamber is a nonprofit, membership-driven organization that serves as the voice of the business community in Jefferson Parish. The Chamber advocates for businesses at local, state, and federal levels while working to enhance the region’s economic, civic, and cultural environment. It is a Five-Star Accredited Chamber by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit www.jeffersonchamber.org.