JECohen Surpasses $100M in Assets Under Management

NEW ORLEANS – JECohen, a New Orleans-based registered national wealth and investment management firm, announced it has surpassed $100 million in assets under management as of Jan. 31. The milestone comes as the firm marks its 11th year in business and coincides with the centennial of Black History Month.

Founded in 2015, JECohen has grown from a startup financial advisory practice into a diversified financial services firm serving clients nationwide. The firm operates in New Orleans, Philadelphia, Charlotte and Atlanta, providing wealth and investment management services to individuals and institutions.

“Reaching $100 million in AUM is a meaningful milestone for our firm,” said Jarrett E. Cohen, CEO and chief investment officer of JECohen. “But what makes me most proud is the team we’ve built and the trust our clients have placed in us. From day one, our vision has been to become the most inclusive financial services firm in the country, expanding access to wealth and investment management services for clients who may have historically felt disenfranchised.”

- Sponsors -

JECohen attributes its growth to client relationships, financial education initiatives and what it describes as a disciplined, value-oriented investment approach.

“It’s no secret that active investment management firms had one of their best years in 2025 since 2009 in terms of absolute and relative outperformance,” Cohen said. “At JECohen, our investment results were no different. Last year, our Flagship Strategy returned 23% before fees, and our Balanced Strategy returned 16% before fees versus roughly 18% for the S&P 500 Total Return Index and 14% for a classic ‘60/40’ blended index, respectively. We pride ourselves on not sacrificing investment results in exchange for democratized access.”

Beyond portfolio management, the firm hosts educational seminars and workshops in the communities it serves, reinforcing its focus on financial literacy and long-term economic empowerment.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

JECohen – Redevelopment of Historic Headquarters

The milestone also comes as redevelopment continues at the historic New Orleans Cotton Exchange Building, which has served as the firm’s headquarters since it was purchased in 2023. JECohen plans to transform the landmark property, once central to the region’s cotton trade, into a modern financial services and community space, with the firm serving as the anchor tenant on the second floor. Construction is scheduled to begin in March 2026.

The ground floor will house Chef Isaac Toups’ Spanish- and French-inspired restaurant concept, Armada, adding a new commercial tenant to the downtown corridor.

“Reaching this $100 million threshold is a meaningful step in becoming the most inclusive financial services firm in the country,” Cohen said. “Aligning this achievement with the 100th anniversary of Black History Month serves as a reminder that economic agency is the cornerstone of lasting change. We remain dedicated to providing the education and investment rigor that have historically been out of reach, ensuring that the wealth we build today creates a broader and more inclusive foundation for the century to come.”