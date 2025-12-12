JECohen Named a 2025 Best RIA to Work For

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – JECohen, a leading New Orleans–based registered national wealth and investment management firm, has announced that it has been named one of Financial Planning’s 2025 Best RIAs to Work For.

This annual recognition identifies and honors the top employers in the money management profession, highlighting firms that create exceptional workplace cultures that benefit employees, clients and the broader industry.

“Being named one of the Best RIAs to Work For is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices of our team—the people at the heart of bringing our mission to life for our clients every day,” said Kenneth Jackson, JECohen Partner, Chief Operating Officer and Director of Institutional Sales. “We believe that exceptional client service is only possible when employees feel supported, valued and empowered. As we continue to grow nationally, we remain committed to cultivating a workplace rooted in integrity, inclusion and opportunity for all.”

A Milestone Year for JECohen

This accolade caps a milestone year for JECohen. In 2025, the firm marked its 10-year anniversary, completed a transformative merger with Insight Total Stewardship which expanded its footprint to Philadelphia, launched a strategic partnership with San Antonio-based Credit Human Federal Credit Union, a member-owned cooperative with more than $4 billion in assets and over 250,000 members nationwide.

Assessment Method

Financial Planning’s 2025 BEST RIAs to Work For program uses a two-part assessment to evaluate firms. The first component reviews workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second is an employee survey measuring workplace experience and satisfaction.

Combined scores determine the top firms and final rankings. Best Companies Group, Financial Planning’s independent partner, managed registration, administered surveys, analyzed data and determined rankings.

“RIAs are known for their personal service for their clients, and these firms show that they extend that to their employees as well,” said Brian Wallhiemer, Editor-in-Chief, Financial Planning. “Congratulations to these companies for creating and maintaining outstanding cultures and values for their employees.”

About JECohen

JECohen, a nationally recognized, New Orleans-based, registered wealth and investment management firm that values integrity and opportunity for all, was founded in 2015 by Jarrett E. Cohen. JECohen’s vision – to become the most inclusive financial services firm – is rooted in its approach to working with individual and institutional investors in support of their long-term goals. At JECohen, Our Business is Personal. To learn more about JECohen, visit jecohenco.com.