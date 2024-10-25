JECohen COO Kenneth Jackson of New Orleans Appointed to Communities In Schools of Georgia Board

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Kenneth Jackson, COO of JECohen, a wealth and investment management firm, has been appointed to the Communities in Schools of Georgia Board of Directors, the nation’s largest and most effective dropout prevention organization dedicated to removing barriers that prevent students from succeeding – putting them on a path toward graduation and their successful futures.

“I am truly humbled by this board appointment,” said Jackson in a press release. “As COO of JECohen, I have the privilege of working alongside a diverse team of financial advisors from different generations. We’re also deeply committed to mentoring young adults and introducing them to opportunities in wealth management. So it is a great privilege to join the board of an organization that is doing such meaningful work to inspire the next generation.”

Communities In Schools of Georgia, which was founded in 1989, mobilizes resources to bridge the gap and address needs that catalyze the changing of outcomes for more than 100,000 students in 42 school districts and 38 counties. The board advises, governs and oversees the policy and direction of Communities In Schools of Georgia and supports the organization’s leadership.

Jackson, who is Atlanta-based and a pillar in the investment community, joined JECohen as COO and equity partner in August 2024. Since then, he’s been actively engaged in shaping the strategic direction of the firm, leveraging his insights and expertise to drive sustainable growth and innovation.

Jackson also serves on the board of directors for the Georgia Council on Economic Education and is the past president of the Georgia Securities Association. He is also a Life Member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and serves as the Fundraising Chairman for the National Hampton Alumni Association – Atlanta chapter. Jackson received a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Hampton University.