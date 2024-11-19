JECohen CEO Jarrett E. Cohen Named Rising Star by Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — JECohen, a registered wealth and investment management firm, has announced that its CEO and Chief Investment Officer, Jarrett E. Cohen, has been named a “Rising Star” by Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans (JAGNO). This prestigious recognition honors young leaders under the age of 40 who have demonstrated excellence in business leadership, innovation, and mentoring the next generation of talent across the Greater New Orleans area.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be recognized by an organization I admire for its commitment to empowering youth to be financially literate and pursue entrepreneurship,” said Cohen via a press release. “At JECohen, we believe in the importance of mentoring young people to help them navigate their futures with confidence. I am most grateful to Junior Achievement for the opportunity to celebrate what I consider to be a full circle moment alongside an exceptional group of peers.”

The 2024 JAGNO “Rising Stars” include Cohen, as well as Meghan Donelon (Red River Bank), Lauren Gibbs (Gibbs Construction), Ralph Mahana (The Windsor Court), and Dr. Neil Jolly (Louisiana Pain Specialists).

“Jarrett exemplifies the qualities we seek to recognize in our Rising Stars—commitment to leadership, innovation, and a genuine investment in mentoring the next generation,” said Larry Washington, President of JAGNO. “His work at JECohen and his dedication to community programs like ours show his passion for empowering young people with the skills they need to succeed.”

Cohen’s recognition highlights his contributions not only to JECohen but also to developing the next wave of leaders in the financial industry. Earlier this year, JECohen launched a Financial Advisor Development Program aimed at providing hands-on experience, professional networking in wealth and investment management, and opportunities for young professionals to develop critical analytical and interpersonal skills.

Beyond his role at JECohen, Cohen is committed to mentoring and often volunteers to speak at educational events across the U.S., serving as a role model for aspiring professionals.