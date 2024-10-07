JECohen Announces Joshua Bennett as New Marketing Associate

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – JECohen, a wealth and investment management firm, today announced that Joshua Bennett recently joined the firm, bringing more than 10 years of marketing expertise and cross-functional experience to their fast growing team.

“I am thrilled to join JECohen. The firm’s mission empowers all communities through financial education and wealth building, which resonates deeply with me. I’m excited to use my marketing skills to help bridge the wealth gap and contribute to a more equitable financial future for all,” said Bennett in a press release.

According to JECohen reps, Bennett is a seasoned marketing professional with a proven track record for driving successful marketing campaigns across digital and traditional channels. His knowledge of consumer behavior, market trends and data analysis produce measurable results through paid advertisements, SEO and SEM strategies, as well as social media campaigns.

Prior to joining the firm, Josh worked in digital marketing for JMH Companies in New Orleans and for New York-based Trillium Health, where he used physical and digital marketing strategies to help underserved populations understand and gain access to the healthcare system.

“We’re excited to welcome Josh Bennett to the JECohen team,” said CEO and Chief Investment Officer Jarrett Cohen. “His innovative approach to marketing and passion for storytelling align perfectly with our mission. We look forward to seeing the impact of his creativity and fresh perspective on our brand and client engagement.”

Bennett has hit the ground running with the team of financial advisors to develop marketing campaigns that resonate with JECohen’s vision to become the most inclusive firm in the wealth and investment management space.