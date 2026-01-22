Login
People on the Move

JECohen Announces Institutional Sales Hire

January 22, 2026   |By
Institutional Sales Associate Kiarra Keith – JECohen Announces Institutional Sales Hire. Photo provided by JECohen.

NEW ORLEANS – JECohen, a leading New Orleans-based, registered national wealth and investment management firm, has announced that Kiarra Keith recently joined the firm as an institutional sales associate. Keith brings over a decade of experience in marketing strategy and business development to JECohen.

“I am excited to join JECohen at a time of continued momentum for the firm,” said Keith. “JECohen’s commitment to building long-term institutional partnerships closely aligns with my professional experience and values. I look forward to contributing to the firm’s business development efforts and supporting its expanding institutional platform.”

A native of Omaha, Nebraska, Keith is a strategic and results-driven professional, known for translating brand potential into measurable growth and meaningful client experiences. In her role, she supports business development initiatives and helps steward institutional client relationships across pension funds, endowments, foundations, nonprofits, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies and consultant channels.

Prior to joining JECohen, Keith applied her expertise in client engagement, brand innovation and market research to drive results for organizations including Inclusive Wealth Management, Multiview and Independent Contracts. In these roles, she led initiatives that advanced operational strategy, strengthened relationships, increased brand awareness and executed B2B traditional and digital marketing campaigns with a focus on ROI and measurable outcomes.

“Kiarra brings a unique blend of institutional perspective, marketing acumen and relationship-building experience to our team,” said Kenneth Jackson, Partner, Chief Operating Officer, and Director of Institutional Sales at JECohen. “Her background and approach will be an asset as we continue to expand our institutional presence and deepen relationships with clients and consultants nationwide.”

Keith earned a Bachelor of Science from Howard University. Beyond her professional work, Keith is committed to advocacy for autism and neurodiversity. Inspired by her lived experience as a mother, she founded Sincere Connections to promote sensory inclusion and equitable access for neurodiverse children and families. She is a proud mother to her son, Sincere.

