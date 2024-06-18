JECohen Adds 4 Financial Advisors

NEW ORLEANS – JECohen, a New Orleans-based registered wealth and investment management firm, has hired four new financial advisors.

“We are thrilled to welcome four exceptional financial advisors to our growing team,” said Jarrett Cohen, CEO and chief investment officer at JECohen. “We are focused on diversifying the wealth management space and building a team of professionals with varied backgrounds and experiences. Each of these new advisors will undoubtedly enhance our ability to provide tailored solutions and better support our clients.”

Justin Smallwood, AWMA, developed a passion for helping individuals and families reach their financial goals during his time in commercial banking. When he shifted his focus to the wealth management sector, he began working with clients from diverse backgrounds, ranging from young professionals in pursuit of financial security to retirees aiming to maximize their savings.

Smallwood earned his FINRA Series 65 license. He earned his Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of New Orleans.

Luther R. McClain, a native of New Orleans, previously served as a financial analyst with a local boutique investment advisory firm, where he was responsible for research, due diligence, and managing of assets of approximately $200 million. He also served as a financial advisor with global wealth management firm Merrill Lynch, where he worked with individuals, institutional investors, and asset managers, and attained the FINRA Series 7 and Series 66 licenses.

McClain earned his Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of New Orleans and his Masters of Finance from Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business, where he participated in the nationally recognized Burkenroad Reports Program.

Barry Kimbrough, FINRA Series 65, has a background in commercial real estate, financial analysis and securities licensing. He earned his Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Houston.

Selina Harrell earned her FINRA Series 65 license and is committed to providing comprehensive financial solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of her clients.



She has a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, specializing in risk management and insurance and is currently pursuing a MBA from the same institution.

“We are committed to attracting top talent to JECohen as we continue to expand our reach and deepen our expertise. These additions underscore our ongoing commitment to excellence, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner for our clients,” said Cohen.

JECohen was founded in 2015 by Jarrett E. Cohen; the company managed $60 million in assets as of April 30, 2024.