METAIRIE, La. – Lakeside Shopping Center has announced that JD Sports, one of the world’s leading retailers of athletic footwear, apparel, and streetwear, is coming soon to Lakeside Shopping Center, with a grand opening planned for late 2026.

Located in the Macy’s wing across from Anthropologie, JD Sports will offer an elevated shopping experience featuring the latest sneakers, apparel, and accessories from top brands including Nike, Jordan, adidas, New Balance, ASICS, On, HOKA, and more. Known for combining global street style with premium athletic fashion, JD Sports has become a destination for sneaker enthusiasts and trendsetters alike.

“JD Sports is a great addition to Lakeside’s diverse retail lineup and strengthens our offering in the athletic and lifestyle category,” said Lisa Manzella, General Manager of Lakeside Shopping Center. “We continue to focus on bringing our customers the retailers and experiences that reflect today’s shopping trends, and JD Sports will provide shoppers with access to the latest styles, exclusive releases, and sought-after brands.”

- Sponsors -

JD Sports Coming to Lakeside Shopping Center. Photo provided by Lakeside Shopping Center.

JD Sports joins Lakeside Shopping Center’s growing collection of leading fashion and lifestyle retailers, reinforcing the center’s position as the Gulf South’s premier shopping destination. The new store will offer shoppers an expanded selection of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories from many of the industry’s most sought-after brands.