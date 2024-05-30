JD Bank Establishes Advisory Council for Baton Rouge and Northshore

JENNINGS, La. (press release) — JD Bank has announced the establishment of its inaugural Bank Advisory Council for Baton Rouge and the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain.

The council includes members from various sectors of the economy, including finance, business, education, and real estate development.

“We are thrilled to launch this community advisory council, bringing together a dynamic group of individuals who share our vision for JD Bank to be the best community bank in Louisiana,” said Bruce Elder, president and CEO. “As a community-focused institution, we recognize the importance of collaboration and engagement in addressing the evolving financial needs of both businesses and individuals in the communities we serve.”

The council will work with JD Bank leadership to identify opportunities, address challenges, and implement initiatives that “promote financial inclusion, economic development, and sustainable growth,” according to a spokesperson.

Members of the JD Bank Baton Rouge/Northshore Advisory Council:

Ryan Bodin (Mandeville) owns several real estate holding companies across the southeast U.S. and currently owns over one million square feet of large retail space with national and regional tenants. He has been in real estate investing for over 15 years and has had nearly 2,000 rental properties.

Jeff Breland (Slidell), associate broker at Century 21 Investment Realty, has been licensed for more than 30 years in Louisiana and Mississippi. He’s the owner of Planet Storage, a 100,000-square-foot self storage facility, and partner in Mid-South Developers, a land development company.

Carrie H. Calvin (Slidell) is a director of accounting and auditing services and manager of the Northshore practice for Bourgeois Bennett. She is a member of the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. Her industry specializations include health care, retail and maritime, manufacturing, insurance agencies and employee benefit plans.

Preston Castille (Baton Rouge) is the president and CEO of Helix Community Schools, a network of elementary and secondary schools in south Louisiana. The Helix network includes Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy, Helix Aviation Academy, and Helix Legal Academy. Castille is an elected member of the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and is the current chair of the School Innovation and Turnaround Committee. He is a Southern University Law Center adjunct law professor and a former LSU Law School adjunct law professor. He retired as a partner and executive committee member of the Taylor Porter law firm in 2020, after 25 years of practice with the firm, and now owns a small law firm.

Bobby DeAngelo (Baton Rouge) began his career in 1981, working in the industrial pipe valve fitting business for Modern Valve, a Baton Rouge-based company. In 1988, he joined Louisiana Chemical Equipment and started a pipes, valves, and fittings division, which he purchased in 1996. He is currently active in the industrial real estate business.

Paige Hall (Zachary) is the co-owner of Solo Property Management, Solomon of Zachary, Duke Rentals of Zachary, Domino Properties and Truman Rentals. She has 36 years of experience purchasing investment residential and multi-family properties.

Founded in 1947, JD Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products as well as trust and investment services. It operates through 22 full-service branch offices located along the Interstate 10 corridor from Lake Charles to Lafayette, Louisiana, and two combined loan and deposit production offices on the Northshore and in Baton Rouge.