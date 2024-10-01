JD Bancshares and JD Bank Announce New Leadership

JENNINGS, La. (press release) – The Board of Directors of JD Bancshares, Inc. has announced that Paul E. Brummett, II has been appointed president of the company and chief executive officer of JD Bank, the company’s banking subsidiary, effective on Oct. 1. Brummett will also join the boards of directors of the company and JD Bank as of the same date. He succeeds Bruce W. Elder who has led the company and JD Bank since 2019.

In addition to Brummett’s appointment, JD Bank has promoted Chief Banking Officer James A. “Jimmy” LeBlanc to the office of president/chief banking officer.

Brummett has been in community banking for more than 32 years, all of which being with JD Bank, where he has served in a variety of executive officer capacities. He has more than 20 years of experience as chief financial officer, led the bank’s branch operations for approximately six years and served for approximately four years as a credit analyst. A life-long resident of Southwest Louisiana, he earned a bachelor of accounting and a bachelor of business management, marketing and related support from McNeese State University. He has also served for 20 years on the board of trustees for the Fred B. & Ruth B. Zigler Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Jennings, Louisiana which provides needs-based educational scholarships to area students.

Jimmy LeBlanc has 34 years of banking experience, with a focus on commercial lending in the bank’s markets. He began his banking career with American Security Bank in Ville Platte, Louisiana, before joining Guaranty Bank where he served on the board of directors and oversaw its Ville Platte operations. LeBlanc joined JD Bank upon its acquisition of Guaranty Bank in 2012, where he continued his career as Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for the Bank’s Northeast Market. He was promoted to chief commercial banking officer in 2021, before becoming chief banking officer in May 2024, a role that he will maintain as president of the bank. In his capacity as president, LeBlanc will be responsible for all commercial and retail aspects of the organization. He is a 1985 graduate of Louisiana State University, where he earned his bachelor of arts degree, and a 1997 graduate of the LSU Graduate School of Banking. He is actively engaged in his community as a member of the Ville Platte Rotary Club, where he has served as past president and is a Paul Harris Fellow; the Evangeline Parish Chamber of Commerce and the Sacred Heart Foundation.