Jazz & Heritage Foundation Names New Board Leadership

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell, has announced its 2026-27 executive officers and new members of its Board of Directors and Advisory Council.

Judge Sidney H. Cates IV will serve as president of the Board of Directors. The foundation also announced the election of Dr. Morkeith Phillips and Jamison Ross to the board, along with Asali DeVan Ecclesiastes, Aimee Quirk and Suchitra J. Satpathi to its Advisory Council.

The newly elected members bring experience in law, business, economic development, education, health care, arts and culture, and the music industry.

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“On behalf of the Foundation, we are proud to welcome the leadership of Judge Cates, our newly elected Executive Committee, and the newest members of our Board of Directors and Advisory Council,” said Sarita M. Carriere, interim executive director of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation. “Their leadership comes at an important time as we deepen our commitment to Louisiana’s cultural economy and the communities we serve. Through greater investment, expanded opportunities, and the continued development of our programs and partnerships, we are focused on creating meaningful support for the artists, culture bearers, young people, organizations, and communities that keep Louisiana culture strong.”

2026-27 Executive Committee

Cates has served on the foundation’s Board of Directors since 2015 and as a judge of Orleans Parish Civil District Court, Division C, since 2004. He previously served as chief judge of the court.

He has also served on the Board of Directors of WWOZ 90.7 FM, the foundation’s community radio station, since 2016, including two terms as president and chairman.

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Cates is a graduate of St. Augustine High School, Loyola University New Orleans and Loyola University College of Law. He has been a member of the Louisiana State Bar since 1976.

“It’s an honor to serve as President of an organization that has meant so much to New Orleans and to communities across Louisiana,” said Cates. “The Foundation’s responsibility extends far beyond Jazz Fest – it’s about investing in our artists, our young people, our cultural institutions, and the traditions that make Louisiana unlike anywhere else. I look forward to working with my fellow Board members, our Advisory Council, staff, and community partners to build on that legacy and make sure this work remains strong for future generations.”

Other executive committee officers include:

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First Vice President J.R. Pegues , retired managing director of Huron Consulting Group, who brings decades of experience in organizational strategy and leadership.

, retired managing director of Huron Consulting Group, who brings decades of experience in organizational strategy and leadership. Second Vice President Ellen M. Lee , president of EML Enterprises LLC and former director of the City of New Orleans Office of Community and Economic Development. Lee has experience in public policy, economic development and community investment, including leadership roles in the public and private sectors.

, president of EML Enterprises LLC and former director of the City of New Orleans Office of Community and Economic Development. Lee has experience in public policy, economic development and community investment, including leadership roles in the public and private sectors. Treasurer/Secretary Brittany R. Major, president and CEO of Major Services Inc., who has more than 20 years of experience in banking, finance, entrepreneurship and civic leadership.

Jazz & Heritage Foundation New Board Members

Two former members of the foundation’s Advisory Council have been elected to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Morkeith Phillips is executive director of the Honoré Center for Undergraduate Student Achievement, an initiative of the Southern University System housed at Southern University at New Orleans. His experience includes higher education leadership, student achievement, leadership development, community engagement and expanding educational opportunities for young people.

Jamison Ross is a Grammy Award-winning artist, songwriter and producer who serves as the Alvin “Red” Tyler Endowed Professor of Music at LSU New Orleans. His background includes music performance, education, recording, artist development and the creative industries.

New Advisory Council Members

The foundation also announced three new members of its Advisory Council.

Asali DeVan Ecclesiastes is chief executive and equity officer of Efforts of Grace Inc. and Ashé Cultural Arts Center. Her work focuses on arts, equity, community development and the preservation of Black culture in New Orleans.

Aimee Quirk is senior vice president and chief corporate development officer at Ochsner Health and CEO of Ochsner Ventures. She brings experience in strategy, innovation, business development and organizational growth.

Suchitra J. Satpathi is an attorney and partner at Pelican State Partners LLC, with experience in law, public affairs, government relations and strategic advocacy.

Outgoing Board Members Recognized

The foundation also recognized outgoing board members Cecil “C.J.” Blache, retired shareholder of Roedel Parsons, and Skipper Bond, founder of S-Bond Consulting, for their years of service.

According to the foundation, both contributed their professional experience and leadership to support the organization’s mission and community programs.

Supporting Louisiana’s Cultural Economy

The foundation reinvests proceeds from Jazz Fest and other funds raised throughout the year into education, economic development, cultural enrichment and preservation programs across Louisiana.

Its initiatives include the Don “Moose” Jamison Heritage School of Music, Community Partnership Grants, free community festivals and concerts, and cultural preservation programs.

The foundation also operates WWOZ 90.7 FM, the Jazz & Heritage Archive and the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center.

The Board of Directors and Advisory Council provide leadership, organizational oversight and community perspectives to support those programs and the foundation’s mission to preserve and promote Louisiana’s music, culture and heritage.