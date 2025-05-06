Jazz Fest Organizers Announce 2025 Success

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Featuring performances by Louisiana’s own Lil Wayne, Harry Connick, Jr., Trombone Shorty, Branford Marsalis, Tank and the Bangas, PJ Morton, Big Freedia, and Preservation Hall Jazz Band, alongside Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Band, Luke Combs, Lenny Kravitz, Santana, John Fogerty, Burna Boy and hundreds more, the 2025 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell was attended by 460,000 fans, Jazz Fest organizers announced today.

“Thanks to all our loyal Louisiana fans for attending and making this Festival the authentic experience it is. To those who came here from all over the world to experience the best music, food and art Louisiana has to offer, we send a big thanks from New Orleans,” said Quint Davis, Producer/Director of the event. “If you didn’t make it, we’ll see you next year.”

The 2026 Jazz Fest is scheduled for April 23 – May 3, with weekend dates of April 23 – 26 and April 30 – May 3.

Over its two weekends Jazz Fest presented the region’s best music—blues, gospel, rock, R & B, traditional and contemporary jazz, Cajun and zydeco, brass band and Mardi Gras Indian music, and much more—along with the greatest American roots and world music.

Jazz Fest also offered more than 100 different dishes of Louisiana’s irresistible cuisine from a menu that served up fine-dining quality food in a festival setting. Three acclaimed arts and crafts fairs sold handmade crafts from Louisiana and beyond. Jazz Fest 2025 also featured an immersive celebration of Mexico’s vibrant and influential culture at the Expedia Cultural Exchange Pavilion.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation, Inc. is the nonprofit organization that owns the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell. The Foundation’s proceeds from Jazz Fest are used for year-round activities in the areas of education, economic development and cultural enrichment. Visit http://www.jazzandheritage.org/ for more information on the Foundation.

Shell USA is the Presenting Sponsor of the Festival. Major Jazz Fest Sponsors are Expedia and Miller Lite. Ochsner Health, First Horizon Bank, Morris Bart, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Casamigos Tequila, New Orleans & Company, Rockstar Energy, Peoples Health, Coca-Cola, Jack Daniel’s, Sun Cruiser Iced Tea Vodka, New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund (NOTCF), Sheraton New Orleans Hotel, Louisiana Office of Tourism and WWOZ are also Official Jazz Fest Sponsors.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell is a co-production of Festival Productions, Inc.-New Orleans and AEG Presents.