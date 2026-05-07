Jazz Fest 2026 Draws 475,000 Fans

NEW ORLEANS — Featuring performances by music icons and Jazz Fest favorites Eagles, Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart and many others, alongside Louisiana superstars Lainey Wilson, Jon Batiste, Trombone Shorty and hundreds of regional artists, the 2026 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell concluded on May 3.

Jazz Fest organizers announced that 475,000 fans took part in the event representing around a 6% increase over last year highlighting the festival’s growth from its modest beginnings in 1970 into one of the world’s premier celebrations of music and culture.

“What happens at Jazz Fest isn’t just a moment—it’s part of a living cultural legacy,” said Quint Davis. “We’re proud to carry that tradition into the future, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back next year.”

- Sponsors -

The Festival generates more than $500 million annually in economic impact and tax revenue for the city and state according to organizers and sponsors.

The 2027 Jazz Fest is scheduled for April 22 – May 2, with weekend dates of April 22 – 25 and April 29 – May 2.

Music, Food and Cultural Highlights

More than 600 bands appeared on the Festival’s 14 stages over two weekends, featuring blues, gospel, rock, R & B, traditional and contemporary jazz, Cajun and zydeco, brass band and Mardi Gras Indian music, and much more. The majority of the festival’s performers are from Louisiana, reinforcing the festival’s role in supporting local musicians and culture.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Jazz Fest’s food fair offered more than 100 dishes of Louisiana’s irresistible cuisine which organizers say brought fine-dining quality to the heart of the festival.

Three acclaimed arts and crafts fairs featured handmade works from Louisiana and beyond. Jazz Fest 2026 also celebrated Jamaica and its own vibrant culture at the Sandals Resorts Jamaica Cultural Exchange Pavilion and on stages throughout the Festival, with Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Lutan Fyah and many other artists.

Sponsors and Organizational Support

Shell USA is the Presenting Sponsor of the Festival. Miller Lite, First Horizon Bank, Sandals Resorts and Jamaica Tourist Board are Major Sponsors. Ochsner Health, Morris Bart, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Peoples Health, New Orleans & Company, Monster Energy, NOLA.com, Sun Cruiser Iced Tea Vodka, Coca-Cola, Sheraton New Orleans Hotel, Louisiana Office of Tourism, New Orleans Tourism & Cultural Foundation and WWOZ are also Official Jazz Fest Sponsors.

- Sponsors -

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation, Inc., is the nonprofit organization that owns the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell. The Foundation uses the proceeds from Jazz Fest, and other raised funds, for year-round activities in education, economic development and cultural enrichment.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell is a co-production of Festival Productions, Inc.-New Orleans and AEG Presents.