Jay Cicero Delves into the Positive Impact made by Super Bowl LIX

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – Super Bowl LIX broke numerous records including being the catalyst for the busiest day ever at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport with 43,188 passengers moving through on Feb. 10. This figure tops the prior record held on Oct. 27 last year when 32,134 passengers departed following Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

NEW ORLEANS – Super Bowl LIX broke numerous records including being the catalyst for the busiest day ever at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport with 43,188 passengers moving through on Feb. 10. This figure tops the prior record held on Oct. 27 last year when 32,134 passengers departed following Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts.

But it’s not just the numbers that have had the greatest impact. Super Bowl LIX redefined the standards for future Super Bowls.

“There were several goosebump moments for us,” said Jay Cicero, president and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation (GNOSF) and the Greater New Orleans Super Bowl LIX Host Committee. “For me personally the one that stands out is the St. Louis Cathedral light show which ran nightly during game week. That inspired me. All the fans, both visitors and locals, were amazed.”

A close second for Cicero was the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee Parade which was broadcast nationwide. “It was a hit with everyone. While laying the plans for the Super Bowl, we wanted to make it different. New Orleans had already hosted the Super Bowl ten times before and three of those times the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation served as the staff for the Host Committee,” said Cicero. “We decided this time to hold a parade with each team having its own float. It was inspiring.”

The first-ever second line parade was also a hit with fans welcoming the arrival of the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Jackson Square. Residents and tourists joined the second line as it made its way to the Superdome creating an event that blended football tradition with New Orleans culture.

Louisiana Economic Development (LED) is currently assessing Super Bowl LIX’s impact on the economy but it's clear it has been significant. “When New Orleans hosted the Super Bowl in 2013, it generated a net economic impact of approximately $480 million for the local economy,” said Cicero. “Twelve years later and with the growth of the number of people coming for the Super Bowl, we know it’s going to be higher than that. Over half a billion.”

The economic benefits were distributed throughout the city in several ways. The NFL implemented NFL Source, a procurement program aimed at expanding business opportunities for local and underrepresented businesses, providing the League and its Clubs with greater access to diverse suppliers and reaching a wider range of local vendors.

“We made a very concerted effort from day one to include as many diverse suppliers as possible through the NFL Source,” said Cicero. “Over 200 businesses participated allowing them to deal directly with the NFL on projects. It was a very successful program providing an opportunity for businesses to work with the NFL and bid on what they and their partners were doing.”

The NFL “One Pass” app, the only place where fans could purchase their Ticketmaster tickets for the game, also highlighted 59 small businesses in the area. “These small businesses were promoted to all those who visited the app. A company called Creativity Justified worked with local tourism groups, Chambers of Commerce, and other agencies to spotlight local businesses on the app. For example, Alma Café, Baldwin & Co., Seaworthy and others were highlighted.”

Nonprofits were also given a boost. Impact 59 Powered by Entergy, the official Super Bowl LIX Legacy Grant Program, supported local nonprofits that are operating in the areas of economic development, education, workforce training, youth development, health, and equity.

“Sixty-five nonprofits received grants through this program,” said Cicero. “It is the most we’ve given away by far. The amount was $2 million last time we hosted but this year the legacy grant program distributed $3.5 million in grants ranging from $25,000 to $250,000 each.”

Impact 59 Powered by Entergy was made possible through the combined efforts of the New Orleans Super Bowl LIX Host Committee, NFL Foundation, Entergy, the New Orleans Saints, Ochsner Health, Venture Global, United Way of Southeast Louisiana, and the NOLA Coalition.

In terms of direct spending, the NFL by itself was an economic booster. “The NFL, not including NFL sponsors, vendors, partners, media, or others groups that travel with the NFL but that aren’t sponsors – the NFL alone spent $34 million in Louisiana,” said Cicero. Of this, over $5.5 million was directed toward diverse businesses not including hotels.

New Orleans as a destination was highlighted to the world. There were 104,000 fans at the Super Bowl Experience, a record 6,400+ members of the media from over 20 countries covering the event, and 127.7 million TV viewers making it the most-watched Super Bowl of all time.

“If you work together, plan appropriately, and use the momentum from the Super Bowl, you can accomplish a lot and really be a positive force in the area and the entire state,” said Cicero.