January Jobs Beat Forecasts as 2025 Totals Slashed

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. employers added 130,000 jobs in January, well above economists’ expectations of about 75,000, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.3 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Feb. 11 Employment Situation report. However, the report also included significant downward revisions to prior data, cutting 2025 job gains to 181,000 from

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. employers added 130,000 jobs in January, well above economists’ expectations of about 75,000, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.3 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Feb. 11 Employment Situation report.

However, the report also included significant downward revisions to prior data, cutting 2025 job gains to 181,000 from a previously reported 584,000 — the weakest annual showing since 2020.

The stronger January hiring points to early-year momentum, but the sharp revisions suggest the labor market entered 2026 on far weaker footing than previously understood.

Healthcare Drives January Job Gains

Much of January’s hiring strength was concentrated in healthcare and social assistance, which added 82,000 jobs — the largest monthly increase for the sector since 2020. Healthcare alone accounted for more than 60 percent of all jobs added during the month, underscoring how heavily overall job growth depended on a single industry.

Other sectors posted more modest gains. Construction added 33,000 jobs, while professional and business services grew by 34,000. Manufacturing increased by 5,000 jobs, marking the sector’s first monthly gain in more than a year and snapping a 13-month streak of declines.

The federal government, meanwhile, shed 34,000 positions, partially offsetting private-sector hiring.

The mix highlights a labor market still reliant on service-sector growth, particularly healthcare, while goods-producing industries and public employment remain comparatively subdued.

“The surprisingly strong job gains in January were driven mainly by health care and social assistance,” Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, wrote in a commentary. “But it is enough to stabilize the job market and send the unemployment rate slightly lower… it is stabilizing. That’s an encouraging sign to start the year, especially after the hiring recession in 2025.”

Average hourly wages rose 0.4 percent from December to January, suggesting wage pressures remain firm — a factor the Federal Reserve will watch closely as it considers the timing of any interest rate cuts.

A Sluggish Labor Market in 2025

Last year’s weaker hiring reflected the cumulative impact of high interest rates implemented by the Federal Reserve in 2022 and 2023 to curb inflation, along with volatility in federal employment and trade policy, including shifting tariff positions, according to The Associated Press. Elevated borrowing costs and policy uncertainty have made employers more cautious about expanding payrolls.

Several indicators leading into the January report pointed to that softness. Employers posted 6.5 million job openings in December — the lowest level in more than five years. Payroll processor ADP reported that private employers added just 22,000 jobs in January, far below expectations. Outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas said companies announced more than 108,000 job cuts during the month, the highest total since October and the worst January for layoffs since 2009.

Still, some economists see signs of stabilization. Nicole Bachaud, a labor economist with ZipRecruiter, said the latest data could mark “the start of a revival in the labor market.” She also noted that Black unemployment — which she views as an early indicator of broader labor-market direction — fell to 7.2 percent in January, its lowest level since July 2025.

Rate Cut Outlook Uncertain

The stronger January report could complicate the Federal Reserve’s path on interest rates. Some Fed officials have argued that last year’s weaker hiring reflected the drag of higher borrowing costs, supporting the case for rate cuts. A sustained pickup in job growth could reinforce the central bank’s more cautious approach.

Markets were mostly flat Feb. 11 as investors weighed what the latest data could mean for Fed policy. Stronger hiring reduces the urgency for rate cuts, suggesting the central bank may delay or scale back expected reductions if labor market momentum continues.