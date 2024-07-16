Login
People on the Move

Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home Names New Managing Partner

July 16, 2024   |By
Otto Briede

NEW ORLEANS – Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home has announced the appointment of Otto F. Briede as managing partner. 

“We are thrilled to welcome Otto to our team,” said Patrick M. Schoen, the funeral home’s president. “His dedication to serving families and his innovative approach to community engagement align perfectly with our mission. The funeral home is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year and we look forward to Otto leading it into the next 150 years.”

Jacob Schoen & Sons Funeral Home has been operating for 150 years.

