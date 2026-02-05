ISC26 Draws More Than 5,000 Global Stroke Experts

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – More than 5,000 medical professionals are in New Orleans for the American Stroke Association International Stroke Conference 2026 (ISC26) which started on Feb. 4 and runs for three days. Taking place at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, ISC26 is the world’s premier scientific meeting focused exclusively on stroke and

NEW ORLEANS – More than 5,000 medical professionals are in New Orleans for the American Stroke Association International Stroke Conference 2026 (ISC26) which started on Feb. 4 and runs for three days. Taking place at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, ISC26 is the world’s premier scientific meeting focused exclusively on stroke and brain health science.

The conference brings together neurologists, clinicians, researchers and innovators from more than 50 countries, with more than 80 percent of professional attendees traveling internationally, including strong representation from China, Canada, Japan, Germany and the United Kingdom.

ISC26 Programming

ISC26 will feature more than 1,500 scientific presentations across 22 categories, along with expanded global collaborations, new themed research tracks highlighting emerging areas of stroke science, an enhanced Simulation Zone offering hands-on demonstrations of stroke care technologies, Fireside Chat sessions, and five Digital Oral Poster Theaters designed for real-time engagement.

Patient-centered programming remains a core focus of ISC26. More than 50 stroke survivors and caregivers, including 10 to 15 from the Greater New Orleans area, will participate in the Stroke Connection on Feb. 4 and 5, bringing real-world perspective into discussions on treatment, recovery, and rehabilitation.

Economic and Market Context

According to the World Stroke Organization’s Global Stroke Fact Sheet 2025, stroke’s global cost burden exceeds US$890 billion annually, accounting for nearly 0.7% of global GDP, and is projected to rise significantly in coming decades. This underlines the massive economic stakes of improving prevention, acute care, and rehabilitation — factors that influence health-technology investment, insurer planning and healthcare services expansion.

Last year, Bayer saw its stock jump after a Phase III trial for its secondary stroke drug (Asundexian) met primary goals, signaling investor confidence in new anticoagulant therapies that could prevent recurrent strokes and potentially generate over $1 billion annually which highlights the commercial value of stroke drug innovation.

Policy Shifts and Their Implications

ISC26 comes as stroke care enters a period of rapid change, driven by new national treatment standards and growing recognition of stroke’s economic and workforce impact. Recent data now ranks stroke as the fourth leading cause of death in the United States, reinforcing the scale of the challenge for healthcare systems, employers, and insurers.

On Jan. 26, the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association released updated national guidelines for treating acute ischemic stroke, the most common type of stroke. The changes expand eligibility for time-sensitive interventions and introduce pediatric stroke guidance for the first time.

For hospitals and health systems, the updated standards increase emphasis on speed, advanced imaging, and coordinated response which often requires investment in diagnostic equipment, telemedicine, emergency department workflows and specialized teams. Faster treatment is linked to lower long-term disability, reducing extended hospital stays, rehabilitation costs, and downstream financial strain for insurers and employers.