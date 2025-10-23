Irwin Fritchie Named in 2025 Best Places to Work for Women

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans-based law firm, Irwin Fritchie Urquhart Moore & Daniels LLC, has announced that it has been recognized as one of the 2025 Best Places to Work for Women by Best Companies Group, in partnership BridgeTower Media. The Best Places to Work for Women award highlights the firm’s ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive, equitable and empowering workplace for women in the legal profession.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as one of the inaugural recipients of the 2025 Best Places to Work for Women in the US Award,” stated Irwin Fritchie Founding Partner, Kim Moore. “This distinction not only highlights our continuous commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace but also emphasizes our dedication to empowering women in the legal profession.”

At Irwin Fritchie, women make up a significant portion of firm leadership and play a vital role in shaping the firm’s culture, client relationships and community impact. The firm’s commitment to inclusion extends beyond policies – it is reflected in mentorship opportunities, flexible work arrangements, a strong emphasis on professional development and a culture that prioritizes collaboration and respect.

“I am particularly proud of our 16-week maternity leave policy for attorneys,” stated Moore, “which reflects our understanding of the importance of family and work-life balance. We believe that by supporting our attorneys and staff – alongside their families and significant others – we create an environment that nurtures growth, both personally and professionally. We are also dedicated to uplifting our community by actively engaging with organizations that support and empower children and families.”

Irwin Fritchie continuously sponsors and supports organizations whose objective is to advance and support women in the legal profession, including the Association of Women Attorneys, the National Association of Women Lawyers, as well as Women’s initiatives that are encompassed within various legal associations, both nationwide and locally. The firm also participates in a large number of community service projects and professional development opportunities for its women attorneys.

Recognition in the 2025 Best Places to Work for Women underscores Irwin Fritchie’s dedication to advancing women in law and continuing to build a workplace where every team member can thrive.

This recognition also comes during a milestone year as Irwin Fritchie celebrates its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of excellence in litigation and client service.