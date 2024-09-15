IRS Extends Tax Filing Deadlines for Louisiana Residents Affected by Hurricane Francine

BATON ROUGE — Due to Hurricane Francine’s recent impact, the IRS recently announced that it will allow Louisiana taxpayers more time to file and pay taxes. Taxpayers who filed valid tax extensions for their individual, business, or tax-exempt tax returns now have more time to file. For example, let’s say you filed an extension for your individual tax return. Typically, the tax due date for the valid extension is October 15. However, you now have until February 3, 2025, to file your tax return.

What Tax Returns Qualify?

The new tax deadlines apply to any tax returns and applicable payments with an original due date from September 10, 2024, through February 3, 2025. While this applies to any tax payments due during this time, it does not apply to payments required when you filed a valid tax extension.

For instance, quarterly estimated income, payroll, and excise tax payments typically due in September through January 15, 2025, now have more time. However, payments due on April 15 won’t qualify for tax relief.

What Steps Do You Need to Take?

You won’t need to contact the IRS to request relief. The IRS will automatically provide filing and penalty relief to taxpayers with an IRS address on file. If you move to the area and don’t have an address on file, you can contact the IRS at 1-866-562-5227 to request additional assistance. Or if you expect you may qualify otherwise, contact the IRS.