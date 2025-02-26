Investment Management Firm Forms Partnership with Leading National Credit Union

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – JECohen, a leading New Orleans-based registered national wealth and investment management firm, announced a new partnership with San Antonio-based Credit Human Federal Credit Union, a member-owned financial cooperative that was chartered in 1935 and has more than $4 billion in assets and 250,000 members nationwide.

This partnership commences as JECohen celebrates 10 years of helping clients think, plan and invest in support of their long-term goals. As trusted partners, Credit Human’s members now have access to JECohen’s team of experienced financial advisors who will guide them on their path to retirement and provide sound investment advisory services.

“At JECohen, we believe that financial empowerment should be accessible to everyone. This collaboration is more than just a partnership—it’s a shared commitment to helping individuals and families build lasting financial security and a brighter future. We are proud to work alongside like-minded partners who share our vision for inclusion and meaningful impact,” said Jarrett Cohen, JECohen CEO & Chief Investment Officer.

Credit Human’s focus on building stronger communities is demonstrated by the cooperative’s commitment to helping members reduce financial stress by building and maintaining financial slack.

“Credit Human’s team is already making a meaningful impact by meeting people where they are, and we’re excited to partner with them to expand that mission. Together, we’ll be even stronger—offering personalized financial guidance and investment solutions to help Credit Human members confidently navigate their financial journeys and achieve their goals,” added Cohen.

Jeff Mouat, a General Manager at Credit Human, said the partnership with JECohen is all about shared values. “We’re committed to giving our members access to expert financial advice no matter who they are or how much money they have. We value them as individuals and work hard to improve their financial health. JECohen has the same commitment to economic empowerment and will deliver high-quality financial solutions for our members.”

Credit Human members can access JECohen’s team of dedicated financial advisors immediately here.

About JECohen

JECohen, a nationally recognized, New Orleans-based, registered wealth and investment management firm that values integrity and opportunity for all, was founded in 2015 by Jarrett E. Cohen. JECohen’s vision – to become the most inclusive financial services firm – is rooted in its approach to working with individual and institutional investors in support of their long-term goals.

About Credit Human

Credit Human is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative. Being member-owned means they work towards the best interests of their members, not shareholders. Credit Human is committed to helping members create and maintain financial slack so they can stress less and live more.