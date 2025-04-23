Investment Firm Partners with Dupré Logistics

LAFAYETTE, La. (press release) – Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, has announced that it has partnered with Dupré Logistics (“Dupré” or the “Company”), a privately held transportation company specializing in innovative logistics solutions.

Dupré provides energy distribution services, onsite and private fleet services, and strategic capacity brokerage services to a diverse group of blue-chip customers throughout the United States. The Company, headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana, has an extensive presence on the Gulf Coast and widespread coverage across the rest of the country. Today, Dupré maintains a fleet of more than 700 trucks and 1,000 professional drivers, and is partnered with more than 16,000 preferred carriers.

In conjunction with this announcement, Chris Sower has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer of Dupré, effective immediately, succeeding Mike Weindel. Chris brings over 25 years of experience in supply chain logistics and has served in leadership positions at companies similar to Dupré that are essential to the movement of goods in the United States.

“Over the last 40 years, Dupré has established an impressive footprint, becoming an integral part of the supply chain in the Sun Belt. Their continued quality and delivery of mission-critical services has resulted in a loyal customer base and an established position as a regional industry leader,” said Graham Brown, Managing Director at Stonepeak. “We believe that Dupré will be a great complement to our growing transportation and logistics portfolio and look forward to working hand-in-hand with Reggie, Chris, and the Dupré team to take the Company to the next level.”

“Stonepeak’s partnership with Dupré represents an exciting new chapter for the Company, and I couldn’t be prouder of the work our team has done to get us to this point. I would like to thank Mike for his contributions along Dupré’s journey to date, and I wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Reggie Dupré, Founder of Dupré. “What started as a two-truck operation has now become a sophisticated, multi-segment business. We are now ushering in a new era at Dupré with new leadership, and with change comes opportunity. With Stonepeak’s extensive supply chain expertise and experience with similar transportation and logistics businesses, we’ll have an expanded toolkit at our disposal to be able to even better deliver for our customers. The Dupré family will continue to be stockholders in the Company and I am confident in our path forward with Stonepeak, and enthusiastic about what this transaction means for Dupré.”

On his appointment, Chris said, “I am excited to be joining Dupré at this pivotal time in its history. I have the utmost respect for Reggie and the talented team at Dupré – they have built an incredible business from the ground up. I look forward to working closely with them and Stonepeak to lead the Company into its next phase of growth.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the transaction has already closed. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to Stonepeak. Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) served as the exclusive financial advisor to Stonepeak. Scudder Law Firm served as legal counsel to Dupré. G2 Capital Advisors served as financial advisor to Dupré.

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $72 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, with a focus on downside protection and strong risk-adjusted returns. Stonepeak, as sponsor of private equity and credit investment vehicles, provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to grow investments in its target sectors, which include digital infrastructure, energy and energy transition, transport and logistics, and real estate. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Houston, Washington, D.C., London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Abu Dhabi. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.

About Dupré Logistics

Dupré Logistics is a privately held transportation company that provides innovative logistics solutions through its three distinct business divisions: Energy Distribution Services, Site and Private Fleet Services, and Strategic Capacity Services. With extensive coverage on the Gulf Coast and widespread coverage across North America, Dupré Logistics has been nationally recognized for its commitment to safety, and for its unique business model, which combines company-owned assets and an extensively vetted carrier network. The company was founded in Louisiana in 1980 for transporting fuel. Today, Dupré brings customers customized logistics solutions for anything from chemicals and industrial gases to perishables, delivering on its promise to be “Always forward thinking.” Learn more at www.DupreLogistics.com.