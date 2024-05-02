Investment Conference Continues Through May 3 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Old City Investment Partners, a financial services firm that raises capital for alternative asset managers, is hosting its second annual “Alpha on the Delta” conference through May 3 in New Orleans. Event locations include the Four Seasons New Orleans Hotel, the Sazerac House and the Derbes Mansion.

“The conference brings together world-class alternative fund managers, entrepreneurs, and a select group of investors while coinciding with New Orleans’ legendary Jazz and Heritage Festival,” said a spokesperson.

Nonprofit organization Son of a Saint is the event’s official nonprofit partner.

- Sponsors -

“I’m honored to continue working with Old City and to return to Alpha on the Delta for the second year in a row,” said Son of a Saint Founder and CEO Bivian “Sonny” Lee III. “I can’t wait to engage with this audience and share the uniquely compelling story of Son of a Saint, including our most recent successes and our intentional plans for future growth. We’re grateful to Seth and his entire team for their continued support and for creating these avenues for meaningful impact.”

“We’ve been looking forward to returning to New Orleans to host the second iteration of Alpha on the Delta, this time with the added celebration and excitement brought by the iconic and inspiring Rolling Stones,” says Old City Founding Partner Seth Damski. “By design, this conference creates the platform for making critical connections and an infusion of only-in-New Orleans music and culture. We received rave reviews from our participants last year, and we seek to outdo ourselves in 2024.”