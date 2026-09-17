Investment Boom Set to Boost Downtown Offices

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s surge of major industrial and technology investment could create new opportunities for the Downtown New Orleans office market, economic development and business leaders said during ULI Louisiana’s quarterly Real Estate Breakfast, held in partnership with the Downtown Development District.

The discussion focused on the state of the office market and whether billions of dollars in projects being developed across Louisiana could generate demand for new tenants, corporate offices, professional services and other businesses in New Orleans. Event organizers cited investment involving Meta, SpaceX and Hyundai Steel as examples.

Josh Fleig, chief innovation officer for Louisiana Economic Development (LED), opened the event with a presentation titled “The Downtown Dividend,” examining how Downtown New Orleans could leverage what organizers described as the largest wave of private investment in Louisiana’s history to support a vibrant office market.

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At LED, Fleig fosters innovation and entrepreneurship statewide and helps small businesses access programs and services designed to accelerate growth and elevate Louisiana’s standing as a hub for innovation and high-value jobs.

“We have to build strong partnerships with these investors to ensure their impact reaches Downtown New Orleans and communities throughout Louisiana,” Fleig said. “While the ripple effects may take several years to fully materialize, the benefits for downtowns across our state will be significant and tangible.”

Downtown’s Affordability Advantage

A panel moderated by Downtown Development District President and CEO Seth Knudsen followed Fleig’s presentation, bringing together executives from companies with Downtown offices and a local real estate investor to discuss the office market and the factors that could attract additional businesses.

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Investment Boom Set to Boost Downtown Offices. Photo provided by DDD New Orleans.

Panelists included:

Tim Poché, CEO of Delta Utilities, which established its corporate headquarters Downtown while building a major new utility serving communities across Louisiana and Mississippi;

Nicole Patel, chief people officer at Copado, a global technology company that established a Downtown innovation office and is continuing to grow its New Orleans team; and

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Jeffrey Lahasky, president of Lahasky Investment Group, an active owner, investor and manager of major Downtown office properties.

“New Orleans is the most affordable market of our global offices. While most of our customers are in other cities, New Orleans is the most accessible for hosting partners, investors and corporate leadership, which is a key benefit to a growing Private Equity backed technology organization like Copado,” Patel said.

Copado announced plans to establish a New Orleans innovation office in 2024, initially projecting 20 direct jobs with average annual salaries of about $80,000. The company has since established an office at 400 Poydras St. and continues to recruit for New Orleans-based positions.

Lahasky also pointed to affordability as an advantage for Downtown New Orleans, extending beyond office rents to labor, housing and general living costs.

“We offer one of the most comprehensive affordability packages of any market with the cost of office space, cost of salaries, housing affordability, and general cost of living affordability compared to major markets,” Lahasky said.

Poché pointed to Delta Utilities’ own decision to establish its corporate headquarters Downtown as an example of that potential. The company leased nearly 50,000 square feet at Place St. Charles after announcing in 2025 that it would acquire Entergy’s natural gas distribution businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi.

“We have a state and city that is poised to support this investment, strengthened by a welcoming environment, foundational infrastructure, and an affordable office supply,” Poché said.

Delta Utilities completed its $1.2 billion acquisition of Entergy’s Louisiana gas business in July and its $528 million acquisition of the Mississippi business in August, creating a utility serving about 600,000 customers across the two states.

Beyond the individual companies represented on the panel, the office sector has also accounted for a significant share of recent commercial property investment in the New Orleans area. During the first half of 2026, 48 office properties sold across Orleans and Jefferson parishes for a combined $144.2 million, according to an analysis of parish conveyance records by commercial real estate brokerage ELIFIN. The largest disclosed commercial sale during the period was One Canal Place, a 32-story Downtown office tower that sold for $27.875 million in April.

Investment Boom Set to Boost Downtown Offices. Photo provided by DDD New Orleans.

Statewide Investment Pipeline

Louisiana is seeing a wave of large industrial and technology projects, with LED reporting more than $183 billion in announced capital investment in 2026 alone. These projects include:

Meta’s more than $50 billion Hyperion data center campus in Richland Parish

SpaceX’s planned $100 billion “Starbase Louisiana” spaceport in Vermilion Parish

Hyundai Steel has also begun work on its $5.8 billion steel mill in Ascension Parish, with commercial production expected to begin in 2029.

The economic effects can extend well beyond the project sites. Saronic Technologies, for example, is expanding its autonomous-vessel shipyard in Franklin with a $300 million investment while operating a nearly 15,000-square-foot engineering and technical hub at Place St. Charles in Downtown New Orleans. The office connects engineers and technical teams with the company’s growing shipbuilding operations in Franklin.

DDD and other city officials are working to position Downtown to capture that growth. Beyond the affordability advantages highlighted by panelists, New Orleans offers a robust startup ecosystem and talent pool, the Port of New Orleans and the convention center. Downtown is also seeing new investment, including the proposed 1,000-room Omni headquarters hotel near the Convention Center, while the Canal Street Renaissance Initiative is targeting investment, retail recruitment and reuse of vacant and underused commercial space.

“The Downtown Development District has an important role to play in connecting the investment happening across Louisiana with the people, businesses and opportunities that make our city an economic hub. As companies expand and new industries take root across the state, we have an opportunity to strengthen Downtown as a place where businesses can grow, talent can connect, and investment can have a lasting local impact,” Knudsen said.