Investing in St. Bernard’s Economic Future

Ginger Cangelosi, president and CEO of the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation (SBEDF), says location, industry momentum and workforce partnerships are driving new investment in St. Bernard Parish. And for the SBEDF, attracting a new business to the parish is about more than closing a deal—it’s about making sure the investment lasts.

“Our role is to make St. Bernard Parish a place where businesses can see a clear path from initial interest to successful operation and long-term growth,” Cangelosi says.

“Our goal isn’t simply to secure another project. It’s to recruit investment that creates lasting opportunities for St. Bernard residents and strengthens the economic foundation of the parish.”

That process starts with identifying companies that fit the community. These are businesses that create quality jobs, complement existing industries and add long-term value. From there, SBEDF helps companies navigate site selection, incentives, workforce resources, permitting and zoning.

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“We have a strategic location just five miles from downtown New Orleans, a strong maritime and industrial base, multimodal transportation access, available industrial assets, a growing workforce pipeline and a quality of life that is difficult to replicate elsewhere in the region,” Cangelosi says.

St. Bernard’s strongest economic momentum continues to come from industries built on assets the parish already has, such as maritime and logistics, manufacturing, energy, petrochemicals, seafood and commercial fishing, and film and digital media.

The St. Bernard Port is central to that economy. According to Cangelosi, its latest economic-impact figures show approximately 2,267 jobs and $183.2 million in economic output, and the port handled more than 6.6 million short tons of cargo in 2025.

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Established industries also are reinvesting. In May 2026, American Sugar Refining broke ground on the first phase of a $785 million modernization of the Domino Sugar Refinery in Chalmette, the company’s largest capital investment in its history, Cangelosi says. That first phase represents more than $200 million in investment and is expected to retain 500 existing jobs, all while creating 15 direct new jobs, with construction completion expected in 2028.

“I view this as more than a single project,” Cangelosi says. “It demonstrates the value of having established industries that continue to reinvest in St. Bernard, and it shows that our parish remains competitive for major manufacturing and industrial investment.”

Cangelosi also points to the federal permit issued in August 2026 for the Louisiana International Terminal as another major opportunity for the parish and region.

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Beyond infrastructure, Cangelosi says what sets St. Bernard apart is its ability to offer businesses proximity to a major metro area without losing its small-town feel. “St. Bernard Parish is directly adjacent to Orleans Parish and is located just five miles from downtown New Orleans, yet businesses can operate in a community with a different scale, character and cost structure,” she says. The parish also has access to river, rail and highway transportation, including all Class I railroads operating in North America.

SBEDF helps businesses tap incentive programs such as the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program for qualifying manufacturers, the Quality Jobs program and Louisiana Economic Development’s FastStart program, which provides customized recruitment and training support. Incentives aren’t the only driving force.

“Our philosophy is that incentives should be a tool, not the entire strategy,” Cangelosi says. “The strongest economic-development package combines incentives with the fundamentals businesses actually need, [including] a good site, infrastructure, workforce, access to markets, quality of life and a unified community that is committed to helping them succeed.”

Workforce is one of those fundamentals, and Cangelosi says regional partners such as Nunez Community College and Tri-Parish Works are key to keeping the pipeline aligned with employer needs. Nunez is launching new Construction Management and Construction Leadership degree programs this fall, she says, timed to the construction activity expected across the parish over the next decade.

“A company can find a building anywhere,” Cangelosi says. “What it cannot easily find is a community where employees want to live, where employers can recruit and retain talent, and where the workforce pipeline is aligned with the jobs being created.”

Looking ahead, Cangelosi says the biggest opportunity for St. Bernard is building a broader economic ecosystem around the major investments already underway—including supporting businesses such as fabrication, welding, marine services, warehousing and professional services, along with growth in retail, tourism, health care and entertainment.

“We need a diversified portfolio that includes: advanced manufacturing; maritime and logistics; small-business growth; the visitor and entertainment economy; fisheries and the working waterfront; health care; and the emerging coastal-resilience economy,” she says. “Our objective at SBEDF is straightforward—to create and retain quality jobs, build prosperity and improve quality of life.”