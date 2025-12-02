International WorkBoat Show Returns with Expanded Programming

NEW ORLEANS — The International WorkBoat Show, one of the commercial marine industry’s largest annual gatherings, returns to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Dec. 3–5 with more than 1,000 exhibitors and an expected 13,000 attendees. Produced by Diversified Communications, the 2025 show continues a decades-long tradition of bringing together vessel operators, shipyards, offshore service providers, equipment manufacturers and maritime policy leaders.

“We’re building a standout show for the commercial marine industry, packed with timely education, networking opportunities, and over a thousand exhibitors,” said Lauren Streeter, Event Director.

A Growing Platform for Commercial Marine Innovation

Organizers said this year’s event includes an expanded conference program, enhanced show-floor experiences and a slate of networking events aimed at addressing the industry’s evolving needs. Hands-on product demonstrations, keynote sessions and technical panels will spotlight new developments in shipbuilding, marine technology, safety systems and offshore operations.

Attendance and exhibitor participation continue to grow year over year. In 2023, the show was hosted in New Orleans and featured nearly 950 exhibiting companies across more than 185,000 square feet of space and reported registration trending 40% above the prior year. Organizers expect the 2025 footprint and attendee turnout to exceed those benchmarks, reflecting ongoing demand for in-person engagement across the commercial marine sector.

Focus on Workforce and Industry Diversity

Workforce development remains central to this year’s programming. The show will once again host the Women in Maritime Luncheon and the Maritime Breakfast, both designed to elevate underrepresented voices and create stronger pathways into maritime careers.

New initiatives throughout the conference will highlight recruitment, training and skill-building models that support the next generation of marine professionals.

Technology and Subsea Innovation

Building on a partnership introduced in 2023, Underwater Intervention will continue to be integrated into the event, offering attendees access to subsea and marine technology leaders through a dedicated pavilion.

Past years have included displays such as the “Sub Hub” and the long-running Submarine Symposium, which brought international subsea experts together to discuss the state of underwater operations.

Organizers said the 2025 program maintains that focus on remote operations, autonomous systems and advanced subsea capabilities.

International Buyers and Global Reach

Organizers say they anticipate the return of the WorkBoat International Delegation — a group historically consisting of more than 100 buyers recruited with support from the U.S. Commercial Service — for meetings with exhibitors, conference sessions and product evaluations. The delegation’s participation helps position the New Orleans event as a hub for maritime procurement and global industry exchange.

WorkBoat Show Details

The 2025 International WorkBoat Show takes place Decd 3–5 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, located at 900 Convention Center Blvd.

The Conference Main Stage will feature high-level presentations from industry leaders, offering insights into the most pressing and innovative topics in maritime. Sessions include a mix of panel discussions and solo presentations, designed to spark thought leadership and cross-sector dialogue. Topics covered include autonomous vessels, cutting-edge marine engineering, green technologies, offshore wind, marine surveying, emerging marine technologies, propulsion systems, regulatory developments, shipbuilding and shipyards, and workforce development.

Additional details, including conference schedules and exhibitor lists, are available at workboatshow.com.

About the International WorkBoat Show

The International WorkBoat Show has been bringing together vessel owners, operators, builders, and the vendors and suppliers who support their work for four decades. Thousands of exhibitors and attendees convene each year to review new technologies, equipment, and services shaping the industry.

Produced by the team behind WorkBoat magazine and WorkBoat.com, the show combines a large exhibit floor with a conference program featuring technical sessions, panel discussions, and special events. Its programming is designed to provide opportunities for learning, business development, and professional networking across offshore, inland, and coastal markets.

Recognized as one of the marine industry’s major annual gatherings, the International WorkBoat Show continues to highlight both longstanding industry practices and emerging innovations that influence the future of commercial maritime operations.