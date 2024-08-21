International School of Louisiana Announces Purchase of former Encore School Building in St. Roch

NEW ORLEANS — The International School of Louisiana (ISL) has announced the acquisition of the former Encore School building, located at 2518 Arts Street in the St. Roch neighborhood. The building is located between Gentilly and the Marigny, just 5 miles from the existing Dixon and Uptown Campuses.

Head of School Melanie Tennyson said in a press release that this newly purchased facility will become the home for ISL’s eastbank Kindergarten, 1st, and 2nd-grade classrooms, currently housed at the leased Dixon campus in Hollygrove. The transition to the new campus is scheduled for next year.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome the Encore building into the ISL family,” said Tennyson. “This milestone is especially meaningful as we begin our celebration of 25 years as Louisiana’s first and only multi-language immersion school. The future holds exciting opportunities for the ISL community—we have much to celebrate this year and beyond.”

The 2518 Arts Street property, originally listed for $9.9 million, was acquired by ISL for $5,750,000. Built in 1950 and renovated in 2022, the building can accommodate our current Dixon enrollment and offers a range of amenities, and indoor and outdoor spaces. We are excited to develop ideas around the use of the space to better serve our students and staff.

“We have been searching for the perfect property for quite some time and were elated when this opportunity arose,” Tennyson added.

The new facility not only provides essential amenities but also integrates ISL into the vibrant St. Roch community. “The neighborhood is a welcoming environment where our students will thrive,” said Tennyson.

As a high-performing, in-demand language immersion school, ISL has grown to become one of the largest K-8 schools in New Orleans, serving over 1,100 students across three campuses on the eastbank and westbank of the city. With a focus on international awareness, diversity, and community responsibility, ISL’s unique curriculum strengthens core academic skills while preparing students for success in today’s global marketplace.

As the only multi-language immersion school chartered by the State of Louisiana, ISL remains committed to providing high-quality education accessible to all Louisiana residents, regardless of prior language experience.

For more information about ISL, visit www.isl-edu.org