International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Breaks Records

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) Show, scheduled for June 1–3, will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, with over 10,000 attendees and nearly 900 exhibiting companies from 28 countries.

The IDDBA Show will span 225,000 square feet of exhibition space and showcase the latest products, services, and innovations in the industry with a record-breaking 1,007 booths featuring 238 first-time exhibitors.

With approximately 80% of attendees holding buying power or high-level decision-making roles, the show offers unmatched access to the people shaping what’s next in grocery, food service, and retail. It’s a powerful platform for launching new products, forging strategic partnerships, and staying ahead of consumer trends.

- Sponsors -

Cake’d Challenge & Celebrity Speakers

The annual Cake’d Challenge returns for its third year, as professional cake decorators go head-to-head in timed, themed competitions that highlight skill, creativity, and the ability to perform under pressure.

Featured celebrity speakers and guests include:

Michael Strahan – Super Bowl Champion, Peabody Award-winning journalist

Kevin Costner – Academy Award-winning director, producer and actor

Chef Carla Hall – Food Network star, television host

Chef Buddy Valastro – “Cake Boss”

Claire Saffitz – author, YouTube host

Second Harvest Food Bank Donation

IDDBA 2025 also leaves a lasting impact on the local community. At the close of the show on June 3, participating exhibitors will donate an estimated 200,000 pounds of food to Second Harvest Food Bank, continuing a tradition of giving back and reducing food waste.

The IDDBA Show was last held in New Orleans in 2018 attracting over 10,000 attendees and nearly 900 exhibiting companies. It was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the IDDBA Show’s return to New Orleans in 2025 continues its tradition of rotating locations to engage diverse regional markets.

“Thanks to our Convention Sales Team for helping bring this dynamic event to our ‘Built To Host’ city—where the food industry feels right at home,” said New Orleans & Co. in a statement about the IDDBA Show.

Mezete

Amongst those exhibiting will be the Middle Eastern food company, Mezete, a Jordan-based brand transforming traditional recipes into convenient, clean-label products.

- Sponsors -

“With a presence now in over 45 countries, Mezete’s U.S. expansion is fueled by growing consumer demand for bold, plant-based, preservative-free foods,” Mezete said. At the IDDBA Show, Mezete will showcase its full range of ready-to-eat dips, sauces, soups, and stews—all made with natural ingredients and no added oils. Mezete products are non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, halal, and often gluten-free.

“Middle Eastern cuisine is rich in flavor, culture, and nourishment,” said Khaled Kasih, CEO of KASIH Foods, Mezete’s parent company. “We’re proud to share authentic, ready-to-eat Middle Eastern foods crafted with care and integrity, just the way they’re made at home.”

IDDBA Exhibitors

Other exhibitors will include a mix of global brands and innovative startups such as BelGioioso Cheese, Bimbo Bakehouse, Barry Callebaut, Amoroso’s Baking Co., Ajinomoto Foods North America, Anchor Packaging, Aspire Bakeries, Alvarado Street Bakery, Atalanta Corporation, Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, Dawn Food Products, Del Real Foods, Flexeserve, Lantmännen Unibake, Panera Bread, Publix Super Markets, Sodexo Live!, Sysco Corporation, and Tyson Foods.

The show will also feature innovations in foodservice equipment, such as ovens, slicers, and refrigeration units, as well as sustainable and innovative packaging materials and technology solutions, including POS systems, inventory management tools, and digital marketing platforms.

About International Dairy Deli Bakery Association

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a leading nonprofit trade association supporting food retailers and manufacturers. Its annual show is the premier event for industry networking, featuring 800+ exhibitors and drawing over 10,000 attendees.

The IDDBA show is a vital networking event for the industry, featuring the finest in dairy, deli and bakery. The annual tradeshow attracts more than 10,000 registrants, includes more than 800 exhibiting companies, and features distinguished and internationally recognized speakers such as business leaders, key policy makers, former presidents, celebrity chefs, and star athletes.