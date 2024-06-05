International Culinary Competitions Set for June 11-13 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The 2024 Americas Selection of Bocuse d’Or and Pastry World Cup will take place June 11-13 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. New Orleans is the first city in the United States to host this prominent international competition, which often is described as the Olympics of the culinary world.

“The Bocuse d’Or and the Bocuse family have a strong and personal connection to the United States,” said Luc Dubanchet, deputy managing director of GL Events Exhibitions, the event’s producer. “It was natural that the American selection of the Bocuse d’Or would end up settling down in the United States to welcome and represent all of the continent’s gastronomy, in a city that is representative of this American cultural diversity.”

Sirha Food, another event producer, has partnered with several prominent New Orleans chefs to serve as advisors for the events. The official local chefs committee includes Alon Shaya, Nina Compton, Susan Spicer, Emeril Lagasse, E.J. Lagasse and Frank Brigtsen.

“We’re so honored to welcome the esteemed members of Bocuse d’Or to our beautiful city. I know they will leave inspired by Louisiana’s unique culinary culture and I hope that they will tell all their friends to come enjoy it,” said Shaya, chef and co-founder of Pomegranate Hospitality. “It’s so important that we continue to nurture the next generation of talented chefs and create a space where they can express their deep passion for culinary arts.”

On June 11, six countries from North and South America will participate in the Americas selection of the Pastry World Cup. Participating countries include Argentina, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Mexico and Paraguay. Each team, made up of one chocolate and one sugar candidate, will have five hours and 30 minutes to create 16 tasting desserts and two artistic pieces. The top three will qualify for the Grand Finale during in January 2025.

June 12-13, the Bocuse d’Or Americas will take over the convention center. The nine countries participating include Argentina, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Guatemala, Mexico, the United States and Venezuela. The candidates must work with traditional Louisiana products, including whole shrimp, oysters, and lump crab meat on the same plate, accompanied by a sauce, and served warm or cold.

New Orleans & Company, the city’s destination marketing organization, wood the competitions to help drive tourism during the slower summer months.

“Events of this scale do not just happen. Our team at New Orleans & Company worked tirelessly to bring them to our city,” said Walt Leger III, N.O. & Company president and CEO. “New Orleans is renowned as a city where champions of all kinds are crowned. Our city being the first in the United States to host these events is a testament to our place as a world-class culinary destination.”