International AI-Focused Tech Company Establishes Innovation Office in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Copado, a Chicago-based technology company specializing in AI-powered DevOps software for business applications, announced it is establishing an innovation office in New Orleans.

The company expects to create 20 direct new jobs, 11 of which have already been hired, with an average annual salary of $80,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 23 indirect new jobs, for a total of 43 potential new jobs in the Southeast Region.

“Copado’s decision to establish a tech innovation hub in New Orleans enhances our region’s critical mass as a center for technology,” Greater New Orleans, Inc. President and CEO Michael Hecht said. “Their investment in high-wage, high-skill jobs underscores the opportunities available for companies looking to scale in a city that blends innovation with an unmatched quality of life. GNO, Inc. is proud to have supported Copado so far, and look forward to helping them grow here in New Orleans.”

“Louisiana is rapidly emerging as a national hub for growth and innovation in the tech sector, especially in the evolving AI space,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “Thank you, Copado, for recognizing the opportunities, advantages and forward-thinking business environment that is making our state a prime location for locating, expanding or starting up tech ventures.”

Copado works with companies, including major brands such as Coca-Cola, T-Mobile and Volkswagen, to align software development with core business processes, optimize pre-built solutions and ensure continuous collaboration through AI-powered agents.

This is the second announcement in as many weeks showcasing Louisiana’s growing stature among tech and AI investors and innovators. Last week, Meta unveiled its historic $10 billion investment to establish its largest AI data center in northeast Louisiana.

“As we open our doors in the heart of New Orleans, we’re not just setting up an office — we’re planting a seed of progress,” Copado CEO Ted Elliott said. “This city, rich in culture and resilience, is now poised to become a beacon of tech innovation. Our vision is simple: Bring opportunity, foster ingenuity and put New Orleans on the map as a driving force in the digital age. Together, we’re building more than just a business; we’re building the future.”

Copado was established in 2013 by the two product engineers who built the first end-to-end native DevOps platform for Salesforce. Today, Copado has operations worldwide and provides solutions to over 1,700 customers.

The company will have office space at The Shop at CAC, a coworking space in downtown New Orleans. Copado has already begun commercial operations and plans to continue hiring with an emphasis on technical roles.

To win the project in New Orleans, LED offered Copado a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs program.

Register here to be notified about Copado job opportunities, hiring events and news updates.