Integrity Opens New Commercial Laundry and Linen Facility

NEW ORLEANS – Integrity, a provider of commercial laundry and linen services, has opened a new facility in New Orleans, expanding its operations along the Gulf Coast and increasing its capacity to serve hospitality and commercial clients in the region.

The facility, located at 234 Harbor Circle, is designed to support hotels and other businesses with linen and terry services as demand continues to grow in the local hospitality sector. According to the company, the site includes expanded processing capacity and upgraded equipment intended to support consistent service and quality standards.

“We are excited to bring the future of hospitality services to New Orleans,” said Bart Begley, managing member. “With our own brand of luxury linen, IntegriLux, paired with our all-in-one operating system, it truly is the future of hotel laundry. This program eliminates the need for linen inventory control, allowing hotels to maximize revenue opportunities and improve the guest experience. Whether you are currently outsourcing or providing in-house service, Integrity will undoubtedly save the property money to their bottom line.”

- Sponsors -

Screenshot

Expanded Services and Technology

Integrity provides a full-service linen rental program that includes inventory control, branded linen meeting major hotel brand standards, and optional hotel-room textile offerings such as decorative top covers designed for durability and performance. The company also offers operational tools such as The Butler 24/7, a workflow and linen tracking system that provides real-time data to clients and can be integrated with its laundry services.

The New Orleans operation is expected to create new local jobs and reflects Integrity’s broader investment in technology, efficiency and sustainability, the company said. Integrity noted that the facility incorporates water-efficient systems, energy-conscious operations and quality control measures aimed at reducing environmental impact.

The company operates seven days a week with 24-hour turnaround capabilities and a 24/7 client support line, aiming to align service availability with hospitality industry demands.

Founded more than 25 years ago, Integrity Laundry Services serves commercial clients across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida and has grown into one of the larger and more technologically advanced commercial laundries in the Gulf region.

With the expansion, Integrity said it plans to provide faster turnaround times and consistent service for clients, allowing hospitality operators to focus on core business operations.Additional information about the company and its New Orleans location is available at www.ilsllc.com.