Integer Technologies Expands Defense Research at LSU

NEW ORLEANS – Integer Technologies is expanding its research and development partnership with Louisiana State University (LSU), building on a previously awarded $9.8 million Office of Naval Research contract and adding 23 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $130,000 — 103% above the average East Baton Rouge Parish wage — while retaining nine existing positions.

Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the project will generate an additional 28 indirect jobs, bringing the total potential employment impact to 51 positions in the Capital Region.

The announcement comes as Louisiana continues to see growth in defense-related activity. A 2025 LED analysis found military-related spending generated more than $17 billion in economic activity statewide and supported more than 117,000 jobs.

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“Integer Technologies’ expansion underscores the momentum Louisiana is building in defense and advanced research,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. “By bringing together federal partners, top-tier research institutions and a workforce built to execute, we are creating an environment where innovation translates into opportunity—strengthening our economy and supporting critical national security priorities.”

The South Carolina-based applied research and digital engineering company established its Louisiana operations at LSU’s Digital Media Center in Baton Rouge, where it is expanding its office space to support additional research and development activities. LSU reports holding more than $62 million in military research grants as part of its broader focus on defense and cybersecurity research, an area closely aligned with Integer Technologies’ work.

“Louisiana is the new frontier in energy, maritime, and national security research, and LSU is leading the way in discoveries and talent development,” said LSU President Wade Rousse. “We are thrilled to have Integer Technologies working directly with our researchers, hiring our graduates, and building upon LSU’s legacy of supporting our national defense. Integer Technologies’ Baton Rouge presence proves LSU’s research and talent is a powerful engine for recruitment and innovation, and we’re proud to work with them on next-generation technology for the nation.”

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Defense Research Partnership – Integer Technologies & LSU

Integer’s work at LSU focuses on developing software and systems that improve the intelligence, autonomy and decision-making capabilities of distributed maritime autonomous systems for U.S. defense applications, a growing focus of naval modernization efforts that increasingly rely on artificial intelligence and machine learning to support vessel operations and decision-making.

“The excitement and traction we are receiving from our federal customers based on the joint research team’s performance since partnering with LSU is extraordinary,” said Integer CEO and Cofounder Duke Hartman. “Our partnership with LSU has created a unique environment where industry, academia, and government can work shoulder-to-shoulder to bring innovations from the lab to the warfighter. Together, we’re developing cutting-edge, predictive intelligence software to support the national security priorities of the U.S. Department of War, while building on the substantial maritime infrastructure and knowhow that already exists at LSU and in Louisiana to create meaningful, well-paying careers for LSU grads and the local workforce.”

Workforce and Economic Impact

Beyond its research activities, the partnership has expanded opportunities for students and graduates to gain experience in defense-related technology fields.

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“This major investment will boost Baton Rouge’s economy by creating at least 50 new jobs in advanced, technical fields,” said East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sid Edwards. “This means new professionals working here, buying homes, doing business locally and sending their children to our schools. Today’s announcement also reflects the power of partnerships among LSU, major businesses and industries and our city-parish to attract major investments like this.”

The partnership has also become a workforce development pipeline. Faculty and students from disciplines including engineering and coastal sciences participate in internships, hands-on research projects and workforce training initiatives tied to federal defense programs. Integer has sponsored senior capstone teams and participated in in-water testing with Louisiana-based partners, creating pathways into careers in software, artificial intelligence, engineering and defense technology.

“Integer was originally drawn to the Baton Rouge area by LSU’s world-class research capabilities, a strong pipeline of highly skilled talent, and the region’s strategic proximity to Gulf Coast maritime and energy infrastructure,” said Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership Senior Vice President of Business Investment Jayson Newell. “This expansion validates that original investment and reflects the strength of the ecosystem that supported Integer’s growth. We are proud to celebrate this milestone with the company, LSU, and our partners at LED as Integer deepens its commitment to the Greater Baton Rouge region and positions itself for significant workforce growth.”