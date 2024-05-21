Insurance Company Brings Disaster Coverage Product to Louisiana

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Recoop Disaster Insurance is offering its multi-peril disaster insurance product to Louisiana homeowners and renters. The policy pays out a lump-sum cash benefit up to $25,000 after a declared disaster, including hurricane (with storm surge), wildfire, tornado, earthquake, gas explosion, winter storm or dust storm.

Recoop said the policy is a safety net that can help homeowners and renters bridge the gaps left by traditional insurance policies.

“Now Louisiana residents have a solution that lessens the financial burden caused by natural disasters, like hurricanes with storm surge, with affordable policies and expedited payments,” said Recoop President Steve Gaer in a press release. “We created Recoop to pick up where insurance stops. We help cover the tab, and the pieces, so consumers can bounce back faster after a disaster.”

Recoop said it pays claims quickly and doesn’t restrict how customers use the funds.

“With major insurance companies leaving markets across the country because of increasing natural disasters, homeowners are left with fewer options, leaving them with soaring costs and more exclusions,” Gaer said. “To lower costs, consumers may have to consider raising their home insurance deductible. That’s where Recoop can help, as well. Consumers can use their Recoop cash to pay those higher deductibles in addition to covering other costs that homeowners’ insurance won’t address in the aftermath of a natural disaster.”

Recoop is currently available in 47 states.